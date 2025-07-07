Rick Steves Says The Best Meal Of His Life Was Served At This Charming European Farm
Rick Steves regularly offers tips that range from European dining etiquette to advice on eating well in Europe on a budget. Given his extensive travels, it's fair to say he's enjoyed countless meals across the continent. However, the one he recounts as his absolute favorite took place in Tuscany, at a historic family-owned bed and breakfast called Villa Belsedere.
Owned by the Gori family, the farmhouse sat on a sprawling piece of land that included a vineyard, as well as pigs and lambs. The simple meal Steves remembers so fondly began with prosciutto, pecorino, and wine, served alongside bread and olive oil for dipping. It was followed by pasta dressed with red sauce. For Steves, the meal's simplicity was as appealing as the fact that it consisted mostly of ingredients produced directly on the farm. But what truly elevated the experience was the company and the ambiance — dining with multiple generations in a home that had been in the family for centuries.
Eat and travel in Italy like Rick Steves
Completely recreating Rick Steves' memorable dining experience may be difficult, as the farmhouse appears to have since been transformed by new owners into a retreat and special occasion venue, offering a different kind of upscale experience. However, Steves has other favorites in Italy where food and accommodations beautifully converge. Podere Casalciccia is a bed and breakfast set in a farmhouse with stunning views, offering cooking classes and the option to plan food-based travel in the area. Agriturismo Cretaiole is another choice more akin to Villa Belsedere, as it remains a working farm that also offers overnight stays. There, you can enjoy wine-paired dinners, take part in cooking classes, or explore the region through farm visits and truffle foraging.
If you're just after a great meal, Steves has a few tips for finding the best and most authentic dining experiences Italy has to offer. He recommends looking for restaurants where locals gather and choosing places that are clearly locally owned. A handwritten menu, rather than a printed one, is another good sign, as it often suggests the offerings change regularly.