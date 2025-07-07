Rick Steves Says The Best Meal Of His Life Was Served At This Charming European Farm

Rick Steves regularly offers tips that range from European dining etiquette to advice on eating well in Europe on a budget. Given his extensive travels, it's fair to say he's enjoyed countless meals across the continent. However, the one he recounts as his absolute favorite took place in Tuscany, at a historic family-owned bed and breakfast called Villa Belsedere.

Owned by the Gori family, the farmhouse sat on a sprawling piece of land that included a vineyard, as well as pigs and lambs. The simple meal Steves remembers so fondly began with prosciutto, pecorino, and wine, served alongside bread and olive oil for dipping. It was followed by pasta dressed with red sauce. For Steves, the meal's simplicity was as appealing as the fact that it consisted mostly of ingredients produced directly on the farm. But what truly elevated the experience was the company and the ambiance — dining with multiple generations in a home that had been in the family for centuries.