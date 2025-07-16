The Affordable Way To Dine In Europe As A Tourist, According To Rick Steves

On the subject of dining in Europe, when Rick Steves speaks, we listen. Whether you're trying to avoid the worst mistake you can make while dining in Europe (eating the hotel breakfast instead of finding something delicious in town) or just looking for travel recommendations, when it comes to exploring the continent, Steves is the expert. So when he gives his advice for the best way to eat affordably as a tourist in Europe, our ears — and stomachs — perk up.

His take may fly in the face of those who prefer to keep as low a touristic profile as possible when abroad, but it's well worth considering. On his website, Steves recommends opting for what's known as "the tourist menu." In Italy, this is referred to as menù turistico, and in France, menu touristique, but either way, it's a smart, cost-controlled way to get a sense of the local flavors and dishes without getting order anxiety.

What should you expect when you order the tourist menu? According to Steves, such a listing "offers confused visitors a no-stress, three-course meal for a painless price that usually includes service, bread, and a drink." This is not something you can find just anywhere, but it's a relatively common menu addition throughout the more tourist-heavy areas in Western Europe.