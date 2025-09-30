The Dollar Tree Paper Towel Find That Frees Up Kitchen Counter Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you survey your kitchen counters, you'll likely find the usual suspects — fruit bowls, toasters, utensil crocks, and paper towels. But if your counters feel cramped, you need to free up space without sacrificing easy access to these daily essentials. The solution? A Dollar Tree gem that relocates your paper towels off the counter while keeping them within arm's reach.

The purpose of Dollar Tree's Essentials Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar is fairly self-explanatory. However, while they're designed for hand towels, they work just as well for paper towels. Plus, they hook over any cupboard door, so there's zero installation required. The bar is made of two segments that connect at the center. Simply pull them apart, slide your paper towel roll onto the bar, then snap the pieces back together. Position it wherever it makes sense in your kitchen — whether that's under your kitchen sink or next to your prep area where spills occur.

Since this handy find comes from the Dollar Tree, it's priced at just $1.50. Not only is it affordable, but it'll take less time to assemble than it would to read this article. And thanks to the design, your paper towel roll will glide effortlessly when you need it most, whether you're patting moisture from meat before cooking or quickly chilling that bottle of wine. But most importantly, you've just freed up valuable counter space to use as you please!