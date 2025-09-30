The Dollar Tree Paper Towel Find That Frees Up Kitchen Counter Space
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you survey your kitchen counters, you'll likely find the usual suspects — fruit bowls, toasters, utensil crocks, and paper towels. But if your counters feel cramped, you need to free up space without sacrificing easy access to these daily essentials. The solution? A Dollar Tree gem that relocates your paper towels off the counter while keeping them within arm's reach.
The purpose of Dollar Tree's Essentials Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar is fairly self-explanatory. However, while they're designed for hand towels, they work just as well for paper towels. Plus, they hook over any cupboard door, so there's zero installation required. The bar is made of two segments that connect at the center. Simply pull them apart, slide your paper towel roll onto the bar, then snap the pieces back together. Position it wherever it makes sense in your kitchen — whether that's under your kitchen sink or next to your prep area where spills occur.
Since this handy find comes from the Dollar Tree, it's priced at just $1.50. Not only is it affordable, but it'll take less time to assemble than it would to read this article. And thanks to the design, your paper towel roll will glide effortlessly when you need it most, whether you're patting moisture from meat before cooking or quickly chilling that bottle of wine. But most importantly, you've just freed up valuable counter space to use as you please!
More paper towel storage hacks to save space
If towel bars on your cupboard doors aren't your style, we've got a slightly different storage idea for small kitchens. Kitchen island owners know that the sides of these structures are rarely used effectively. To maximize this space, install a towel rail. While designed for hand towels, it works just as well for paper towels (much like Dollar Tree's towel bar would). Alternatively, you can try this Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder, which mounts quickly with adhesive backing or screws on for extra stability.
These solutions manage your current paper towel roll beautifully, but budget-conscious consumers often buy paper towels in multi-packs. So what should you do with the backups? We've got the perfect paper towel hack to maximize small pantry space. Secure two tension rods between a shelf and the ceiling, spacing them just wide enough for paper towels. Stack your backup rolls vertically, making use of this otherwise dead space and keeping those replacement rolls easily accessible.