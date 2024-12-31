Arabica Vs Canephora: The Difference Between Coffee Species

While there are many longstanding myths about coffee that should be debunked, there's more to your morning cup-a-joe than you might think. When it comes to coffee there are two primary species: arabica and canephora (commonly known for its robusta varietal). Though both of these species derive from the mother coffea plant, their differences outnumber their similarities. Growing regions, caffeine quantity, and — most importantly — taste are a few qualities that separate the two species from each other.

Before getting into the differences, let's touch on what arabica and canephora have in common. These strains of coffee from the coffea genus are all flowering plants in the shrub family with arabica and canephora being the main types farmed for commercial production. What we refer to as coffee beans aren't beans at all but the seeds within the cherry that blooms along the branches. For both species, the cherries and their seeds are often harvested by hand to best tell when each individual cherry is ripe. It's more sustainable as well, but the labor-intensive harvesting process is partially responsible for coffee's high price. Both species are native to the African continent, and Western colonization facilitated the widespread cultivation of the coffea plants throughout other countries located along or near the equator — aka the coffee belt.