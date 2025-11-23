The Dollar Tree Winter Mug Find That's More Affordable Than Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ah, Dollar Tree — where navigating the best and worst times to shop can make or break what you find, whether you're looking for surprisingly excellent summer barbecue finds or something that helps you clear space in your fridge for eggs. However, if you do choose the right day to shop (weekdays, post-restocking, which varies store by store), you can stock up on themed kitchen goods that might otherwise cost you a pretty penny.
Case in point? Dollar Tree's 16-ounce Cable Knit Embossed Mug. This adorable cup, which looks like it's dressed in a — you guessed it — cable knit sweater, comes in white, red, or festive winter green and will set you back a paltry $1.50 per unit. Whether you're enjoying a cup of rich Mexican hot chocolate or a warming winter minestrone soup, these mugs bring a touch of charm to your decor. They're cute, microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and a fraction of the cost of similar options from other retailers, like Amazon. In fact, the online retailer sells a similar 17-ounce model for a whopping $23.99 — where you can choose between red or cream, but no seasonal green in sight.
Other ways to add festive cheer to your kitchen without breaking the bank
If you want to create a winter theme in your kitchen or dining room without breaking the bank, Dollar Tree has a plethora of options. Affordable and adorable, you can find just about all you need to spruce things up. For a Christmas vibe, grab the company's Christmas Potholder and Oven Mitt Set for just $1.50. Available in a pattern with gingerbread cookies or snowflakes, they're affordable enough to get some heavy use during the holidays but cute enough to hang from the oven as seasonal decor. Don't want something overtly for the holidays? Try Dollar Tree's silver and white Snowflake Oven Mitt and Pot Holder Set for the same price.
You can also get some cheerful Christmas Silicone Spatulas in a two-pack for $1.50, perfect for whipping up a batch of seasonal ginger cranberry cookies. To put that in perspective, you can get a similar four-pack from Amazon for around $15. Talk about seasonal savings! As of September 2025, inflation is at a whopping 3%, the highest rate of the year. With so many of us feeling the pinch, it helps to save where we can.