The Dollar Tree Winter Mug Find That's More Affordable Than Amazon

Ah, Dollar Tree — where navigating the best and worst times to shop can make or break what you find, whether you're looking for surprisingly excellent summer barbecue finds or something that helps you clear space in your fridge for eggs. However, if you do choose the right day to shop (weekdays, post-restocking, which varies store by store), you can stock up on themed kitchen goods that might otherwise cost you a pretty penny.

Case in point? Dollar Tree's 16-ounce Cable Knit Embossed Mug. This adorable cup, which looks like it's dressed in a — you guessed it — cable knit sweater, comes in white, red, or festive winter green and will set you back a paltry $1.50 per unit. Whether you're enjoying a cup of rich Mexican hot chocolate or a warming winter minestrone soup, these mugs bring a touch of charm to your decor. They're cute, microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and a fraction of the cost of similar options from other retailers, like Amazon. In fact, the online retailer sells a similar 17-ounce model for a whopping $23.99 — where you can choose between red or cream, but no seasonal green in sight.