This 2000s Kitchen Trend Was A Total Eyesore
If you're mid-kitchen reno, making some minor aesthetic changes, or simply love staying up to date on current interior trends, then you need to know about what not to recreate in your home. According to expert Conor Shanley, Managing Director and Interior Designer at Profilms, the 2000s kitchen trend that should stay out for good — dark, one-toned kitchens. While there's no problem with including warm, moody colors, the real kicker, he shared with Food Republic, is "the stack of similar tones. Everything blended together and created one heavy block of [color]."
For example, reddish-brown mahogany cabinets paired with black countertops mean one thing to Shanley: "You lost depth and contrast," which can make it feel drab and heavy. Worse, he explained how such monotone dark colors in the 2000s meant "the kitchen absorbed light instead of reflecting it," which in turn made the room appear smaller (which is obviously less than ideal). And while retro kitchen items are making a trendy return, an entirely dark brown-toned, pseudo-Tuscan kitchen is one you might not want to recreate.
Instead, consider fresh ideas that bring new life to the heart of the home. If you currently have a 2000s-style kitchen, rest assured, you don't need to scrap the place. After all, Shanley shared that "some parts still hold up when used with restraint. Shaker fronts, solid timber, and rich stone work well beside lighter elements."
Ways to modernize a 2000s style kitchen
Sticking with specific elements, Conor Shanley explained, "keeps the original character while giving the kitchen a modern feel." On the other hand, maybe you love darker colors, or your current cabinets are solid wood. If that's the case, roll with one dark color, but make sure to incorporate lighter hues, too. Shanley said, "Soft [grays], muted whites, and light oak stand out well because they open the room without fighting the existing finishes." Other than the color, he recommended other tips, like to "swap the old yellow bulbs for neutral or soft white LED" or change out the hardware on your cabinets and faucets. A lighter countertop option would also help brighten things up by reflecting light.
After all, he explained, "Dark kitchens look sharper when you add contrast," so imagine a dark green cabinet with a light beige counter, or a black countertop with creamy white cabinetry. Shanley noted, "The goal is balance. Keep one or two dark features and surround them with pieces that add clarity and space." Another modernizing idea he suggested is to add "a pale backsplash tile with a subtle texture can lift the walls" to new stylistic heights if you already have the 2000s aesthetic in your kitchen. For tile ideas, take inspo from country kitchen design trends by going with a rustic-edged cream zellige tile, or opt for a 1970s-inspired backsplash trend for a groovy take — just make sure to pick a contrasting, lighter hue.