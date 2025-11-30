This 2000s Kitchen Trend Was A Total Eyesore

If you're mid-kitchen reno, making some minor aesthetic changes, or simply love staying up to date on current interior trends, then you need to know about what not to recreate in your home. According to expert Conor Shanley, Managing Director and Interior Designer at Profilms, the 2000s kitchen trend that should stay out for good — dark, one-toned kitchens. While there's no problem with including warm, moody colors, the real kicker, he shared with Food Republic, is "the stack of similar tones. Everything blended together and created one heavy block of [color]."

For example, reddish-brown mahogany cabinets paired with black countertops mean one thing to Shanley: "You lost depth and contrast," which can make it feel drab and heavy. Worse, he explained how such monotone dark colors in the 2000s meant "the kitchen absorbed light instead of reflecting it," which in turn made the room appear smaller (which is obviously less than ideal). And while retro kitchen items are making a trendy return, an entirely dark brown-toned, pseudo-Tuscan kitchen is one you might not want to recreate.

Instead, consider fresh ideas that bring new life to the heart of the home. If you currently have a 2000s-style kitchen, rest assured, you don't need to scrap the place. After all, Shanley shared that "some parts still hold up when used with restraint. Shaker fronts, solid timber, and rich stone work well beside lighter elements."