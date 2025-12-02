Make Ree Drummond's Go-To Christmas Dessert With A Boxed Cake Mix Shortcut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're hosting any Christmas event, you've probably already got plenty of work on your plate. Why not remove some of that by opting for Ree Drummond's go-to Christmas dessert – a dressed-up boxed cake mix that tastes homemade!

Flavor isn't the only thing that makes the boxed cake mix so delicious. At every step of their product development, they're designed to deliver the perfect crumb with minimal hassle — just be sure to grab one of the best-rated cake mix brands. Drummond capitalizes on their precise balance of dry ingredients and transforms a box of yellow cake mix into an incredible rum cake, using only ingredients you can pick up from most any grocery or liquor store. Unlike other cake recipes that may require you to cream sugar, whip egg whites, or simmer a syrup, hers achieves perfect flavor and texture with nothing more than a batter poured over pecans and a quick glaze you can simmer while the cake bakes.

The only real baking tool you'll need to create this easy beauty is a bundt cake pan. What you're left with is a moist, dense, vanilla-flavored cake with the spiced heartiness of rum and plenty of sweet glaze over it all. Still, like many baked goods, there's some room for improvement without introducing too much extra work or cost. Whether you want to add more spice or bump up the moisture, the pre-measured balance of ingredients in a box of cake mix allows you plenty of room for experimentation.