Flavor Isn't The Only Thing That Makes Boxed Cake Mixes So Delicious

Boxed cake mix is the GOAT. But... why? It's mass-produced, loaded with preservatives, emulsifiers, and additives. And, yes, it's good-as-new for, like, years unopened, and it tastes almost too sugary and one-dimensional to even register as a food on the human tongue. It is perfect.

Boxed cake mix continues to dominate baking culture no matter how many professional chefs try to dismantle its unshakeable rep with high-end ingredients and Le Cordon Bleu Paris-y flair. And, after decades of valiant attempts, even the most talented home bakers have failed to topple boxed mix from the top shelf. "I've tried a lot of chocolate cakes," one completely over-it baker shared on Reddit. "Then one day I was too exhausted and depressed to bake for an event and I tried a Betty Crocker Devil's Food cake mix. And if it wasn't the best f***ing one of all... Cue people telling me that's my best cake yet."

Everyone has their reason for loving the boxed stuff. Whether it comes down to the perfect bake, the ease in tossing a box in your cart, or the way it tastes exactly like that sheet cake your childhood best friend's mom made for that birthday party when all you cared about was spending all of summer running through the sprinkler (see what this stuff does to your head?), boxed cake mix is woven into the zeitgeist like nothing else. Here's why this stuff is so darn delicious.