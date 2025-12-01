This 2-Minute Costco Kirkland Meal Feeds 14 People Without Breaking The Bank
While no one would complain about a feast of Kirkland hot dogs, there are easier and cheaper ways to feed a large gathering without breaking the bank. If you're looking for a new Costco pre-made meal to be obsessed with, try its Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni for your next gathering.
Each unit has two packages, each with 24 ounces of pasta, for only around $14. With 14 servings in total, that means all you need is two minutes in boiling water to feed a group of 14 for only a dollar a portion. The pasta itself has enough rigidity to hold its shape in boiling water, thanks to the semolina flour, but not so much that chewing it is a chore. However, the real prize is the perfect, melty cheese filling, made with a mix of ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, mascarpone, mozzarella, and pecorino romano. It's mild enough to appeal to even the pickiest eaters, but just powerful enough to complement a flavorful sauce.
Another benefit of shopping at Costco is that you can easily find enough sauce to pair with your dinner. Kirkland basil pesto is an underrated Costco food if you're looking for something simple, but it's hard to go wrong when pairing cheese with a classic marinara. If you're looking for a way to stretch your pasta even further or provide a bit of variety for subsequent meals, don't be afraid to look at other Costco products under $5 to add some protein, veggies, or seasonings.
How to upgrade your five-cheese tortelloni
Regardless of what sauce you choose, Costco has plenty of additional ingredients to pair with both it and your tortelloni. While perfectly good by itself, the tortelloni can always use a bit of meatiness from the butcher's counter, some freshness from the produce section to make a tomato-free green minestrone, or even a bit of zing from a jar of olives.
When it comes to protein, it's hard to go wrong with the famous Kirkland rotisserie chicken. One chicken provides enough meat for 14 portions, and while it's seasoned generously, the spices are universal enough to pair with just about any sauce. Costco's assortment of meats, from breakfast sausage to bratwursts — even beef snacking sticks, are all great options as well when sliced into discs and quickly seared on both sides. If you're using pesto, try to use something a bit leaner, as the sauce already contains plenty of fat from olive oil. You can find plenty in the freezer section — various shrimp, chicken, and white fish. For marinara, introduce some more heartiness with pork sausage or dark meat chicken.
If you want to add some veggies, the packaging has a great recipe for caprese pasta salad with cherry tomatoes and mozzarella. But if you're looking for something quick and easy on a weeknight, it's a cinch to saute some spinach and mushrooms in a brown butter sauce before tossing them with your tortelloni. If you want something with a bit more spice, try sauteeing some marinara with olives, tomatoes, and chili peppers for an impromptu arrabiatta, the perfect counterpoint to your pasta's rich cheese mixture.