This 2-Minute Costco Kirkland Meal Feeds 14 People Without Breaking The Bank

While no one would complain about a feast of Kirkland hot dogs, there are easier and cheaper ways to feed a large gathering without breaking the bank. If you're looking for a new Costco pre-made meal to be obsessed with, try its Kirkland Signature Five Cheese Tortelloni for your next gathering.

Each unit has two packages, each with 24 ounces of pasta, for only around $14. With 14 servings in total, that means all you need is two minutes in boiling water to feed a group of 14 for only a dollar a portion. The pasta itself has enough rigidity to hold its shape in boiling water, thanks to the semolina flour, but not so much that chewing it is a chore. However, the real prize is the perfect, melty cheese filling, made with a mix of ricotta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, mascarpone, mozzarella, and pecorino romano. It's mild enough to appeal to even the pickiest eaters, but just powerful enough to complement a flavorful sauce.

Another benefit of shopping at Costco is that you can easily find enough sauce to pair with your dinner. Kirkland basil pesto is an underrated Costco food if you're looking for something simple, but it's hard to go wrong when pairing cheese with a classic marinara. If you're looking for a way to stretch your pasta even further or provide a bit of variety for subsequent meals, don't be afraid to look at other Costco products under $5 to add some protein, veggies, or seasonings.