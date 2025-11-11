Let's be honest: Thanksgiving sides play a significant role in the holiday meal. Sure, the turkey is our go-to bird of choice and receives the spotlight, but the accompaniments actually comprise most of the plate. So when you glance at the Thanksgiving veggie sides and see a dish like old-school creamed onions, the moment can startle.

Small alliums, sitting in a bowl of heavy cream, cooked to a soft (nearly mushy) state — it's indeed a peculiar sight. The recipe's been outdated for decades, with peak enjoyment occurring during the early 20th century. Yet, there is a nostalgic appeal to these simmered pearl or bulb onions; for select families, this vegetable dish is a continued treasured addition.

As the turkey's roasting, the small onion bulbs are meticulously peeled, boiled for just a couple of minutes, then finished in a smooth béchamel spiced with nutmeg or aromatic herbs like sage, parsley, or thyme. Prepared properly, the result's rich, saucy, and lightly sweet. They function less as a textural vegetable complement, and more so as another sauce option — a decadent complement to turkey, potato dishes, or even stuffing. So if you encounter these abnormal alliums, bite in; it's a tasty step back in time.