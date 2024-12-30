Turn Those Veggies Sitting In The Fridge Into Crispy Fries

Potatoes are the go-to for fries, but they are far from the only good options on the table. In fact, many of your favorite produce items make for tasty fries. Parsnips, rutabagas, and even turnips will help diversify your side dishes and keep the whole family satisfied.

Carrot fries are yet another orange vegetable alternative to traditional potatoes, after sweet potatoes, which have become commonplace in many restaurants and homes. Carrots are crunchy, sweet, and hold their structure when cooked — not to mention they pair well with a variety of seasonings. You can keep the skin on or peel it, though an essential carrot tip is to scrub the root vegetable clean if you plan to eat the skin. The only drawback is they may be softer than the average french fry — but you can overcome this with a pantry staple.

Slice your carrots into your desired fry shape and toss them in some cornstarch. This step is crucial as carrots don't naturally contain a lot of starch, and it's this element that results in the satisfying crunch of potato fries. Starch absorbs moisture and frying reduces that trapped moisture, leaving a satisfying crunch behind.

After the cornstarch, toss your carrot fries in some oil and start cooking. This can be done in the oven, on the stove, or in the air fryer. Once they're ready, season them while still hot with your choice of topping. While salt alone will hit the spot, you can branch out with za'atar, cayenne and garlic, or cinnamon and nutmeg for an array of flavored fries.