The Tangy Trick That Transforms String Cheese Into Flavor Bombs

If you're a snack- and an Aldi fan, you're likely not surprised that string cheese claimed the top spot in Aldi's 2023 fan favorite foods. You might, however, be surprised that such a seemingly simple product reigned supreme. While you may just love to pull it into delicate strings before devouring, there are actually many ways to eat this popular snack. For instance, if you want your string cheese to taste like more than just blandness with a touch of salt, do what we tried: Pickle it.

Now, let's preface this by saying you really should love pickles before trying it because — and this may be a bit of a shock — your cheese is going to taste like them by the time you're done. If you appreciate a good briny tang, however, you're going to adore this trick. Buy your favorite brand of gherkin, remove them from the brine, and then pile in as many string cheeses as will fit in the jar. I used basic sour pickles and left the cheese to sit in the brine for three and a half days.

The cheese soaked up a subtle but very discernible pickle taste — it was deliciously tangy, with soft herby notes throughout. The texture was still quite firm — sure, it was a little softer, but it pulled better than before soaking it, giving more strings without getting even slightly mushy.