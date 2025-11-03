We Tried And Ranked 7 Grocery Store Apple Pies

There's nothing like talking about apple pie. To share my favorite Carl Sagan quote, "If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe." The quote speaks to the idea that everything in an apple pie has deep roots, from the grain of the flour to the apple tree that grew the fruit. I've also found it shares just how challenging it is to make an apple pie from scratch, given the sheer number of mistakes everyone makes when baking apple pie. In the hubbub during the holiday season, you might feel the same. That's why I've assumed the delicious task of trying grocery store apple pies to help you choose the best ones for your holiday meals.

I should say that no premade apple pie is as tasty as a homemade one. Since none of the pies were freshly made from scratch (or as close to it as Sagan would deem reasonable), there was a certain not-quite-fresh taste that all of the pies had. I ranked the pies according to the texture and flavor of both the filling and crust. What I found may honestly surprise you.