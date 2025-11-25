If Your Parents Fed You This Meal As A Kid, You Probably Grew Up In The Midwest

What could be better than perfectly crispy tator tots, baked with gooey cheese, creamy-sauced veggies, and a savory protein? If you grew up in the Midwest, you're probably familiar with this combination of ingredients best known as "hot dish," a style of casserole that remains a mainstay of Midwestern home cooking.

The Midwest is synonymous with comfort food that feeds a crowd, and hot dish is no exception. Hot dish is a versatile one-dish casserole that hails from Minnesota and North Dakota and includes four key elements: a creamy base, vegetables, a protein, and a starch. While hot dish is technically a casserole, not all casseroles are hot dishes. The main difference is that a hot dish is always enjoyed as the main entree, as opposed to a dish like green bean casserole, which is served as a side. Additionally, a hot dish must be baked in the oven.

Just as Shipwreck Casserole epitomized Depression-era cooking, the hot dish originated in the 1930s among farmwives looking for a cost-effective, filling way to make meals with shelf-stable pantry ingredients like canned soup and vegetables. The term "hot dish" first appeared in a 1930 Minnesota cookbook created by the Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid. The original recipe called for a couple of simple ingredients: canned peas and tomato soup, celery, Creamettes (a Minnesotan brand of macaroni), hamburger, and onions – though a second recipe for hot dish in the book included tuna and spaghetti.

However, in the 1950s, the hot dish recipe evolved with the advent of tater tots. Looking for ways to use up leftover scraps from their frozen french fries, Ore-Ida founders Nephi and Theodore Golden Grigg decided to chop, season, and shape them into small nuggets, which were then deep-fried. After tater tots hit grocery stores in 1956, people started topping their hot dishes with the fried potato bites — a style of hot dish that remains popular to this day.