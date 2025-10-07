This Once-Popular Casserole Is The Epitome Of Depression-Era Cooking

When times are tough, culinary innovation takes place. From Italy's flavor-optimizing cucina povera to the complicated history of budae jjigae, abundant examples exist worldwide. And in the U.S., the Great Depression era in particular gave rise to a wide breadth of cost-effective classics. Specifically, dishes like the shipwreck casserole proliferated during such penny-pinching times, using starchy ingredients to ease meal creation for the whole family.

The beauty of a casserole recipe is its malleability; shift just one or two cornerstone components, and a new dish identity emerges. Oftentimes, such tinkering is accompanied by a unique name — think million dollar chicken casserole. So when you hear of a dish name like shipwreck casserole, you know it's another Great Depression classic.

Foundationally, the dish consists of ground beef layered over potatoes, and topped with a tomato sauce. The dish can be flavored with any number of aromatics, like onions, peppers, and garlic, and spices like cumin or paprika. As with most casserole recipes, a layer of cheese on top seals the deal. Slow-cooked for upwards of two hours, it's a hearty creation that satiates come dinnertime.