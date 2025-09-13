Old-School Midwestern Foods That Should Be Known Nationwide

While mention of chili may conjure up thoughts of cold nights and campfires for most, those in Ohio's Queen City likely think fondly of cozy parlors and spaghetti. That's because Cincinnati's early 20th century spin on the popular dish was worthy enough to credit it with a unique title unto itself. Cincinnati chili is just one of many different styles of chili to know, make and share. The true origin of Cincinnati chili, though, is under dispute. Some contend that Greek immigrant Emmanuel Karam's Chili House was responsible for fusing the hearty Texan concoction with more exotic spices like cinnamon, chocolate, and allspice. Others consider Macedonian brothers Tom and John Kiradjieff who'd opened their own Greek restaurant, Empress Chili Parlor, the same year and similarly added Middle Eastern flavors.

No matter who is truly responsible for the dish's creation, the decades that followed saw scores of chili parlors — so called because of their limited offerings akin to ice cream parlors — crop up across the city and throughout the Buckeye State. Should the opportunity arise to visit such an establishment, be prepared to order your Cincinnati chili two-, three-, four-, or five-way. After the basic chili with spaghetti, the next level includes shredded cheddar cheese topping while the latter two build upon that, first with either beans or onions, and then with both.