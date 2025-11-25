Here's Exactly How Frank Sinatra Liked His Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Frank Sinatra was known for many things — his huge catalogue of hit songs, his striking blue eyes, and, perhaps less famously, his taste in food. As expected from someone with his level of celebrity, the crooner indulged in a variety of fine-dining experiences — he loved eating at the iconic Las Vegas steakhouse, the Golden Steer, whenever he was in Sin City, and even had a preferred booth (No. 224) at famed Hollywood eatery, Musso & Frank. Yet, some of his favorites were also quite ordinary. Sinatra adored classic candy — his favorite being Lifesavers and miniature Tootsie Rolls — and even included them on his dressing room rider, along with a variety of other snacks, beverages, and easy meals.
Interestingly, Sinatra's rider also called for three everyday sandwiches — ham and cheese, egg salad, and chicken salad. However, while he took the former two as-is, he had one stipulation when it came to his chicken salad sammies — he wanted them with minimum mayo. Not low-fat; not mayonnaise-free: just minimum.
Why? It's a mystery, especially considering egg salad also tends to rely on the creamy condiment as its base, and the singer had no complaints there. Perhaps he really preferred the flavor of his chicken to shine through (or maybe he'd once been betrayed by a gloppy deli sandwich). Whatever the reason, he knew exactly what he wanted — and he got it.
Tailor your chicken salad sandwich to your exact preferences
For many folks, part of the magic of a chicken salad sandwich lies in how the creamy mayo interacts with the meat, creating a savory, neutral base that you can customize with all kinds of ingredients. For instance, you can add a fall twist by tossing in some pecans for crunch, or even throw in your favorite fruit — think chopped plums or halved grapes — for a little vibrancy. However, if you, like Ol' Blue Eyes, find mayo overpowering, there are plenty of ways to prepare this deli staple without it.
One option is to ditch the mayo altogether for another creamy binder. Greek yogurt is a popular choice and adds tang and protein to your meal — while something like avocado yields a silky, rich version that would taste ultra-decadent when sandwiched between two halves of a buttery croissant.
If you are a traditionalist and actually prefer to use mayo as the base, yet still get overwhelmed by too many flavors, that's fine — you can make a fabulous chicken salad using only four ingredients. Just make sure that every element is working in perfect harmony: Shred your chicken for the most uniform texture, and choose a boneless, skinless cut for your salad so that whatever simple add-ins you do include (like celery or diced onion) have a chance to shine.