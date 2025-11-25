Here's Exactly How Frank Sinatra Liked His Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Frank Sinatra was known for many things — his huge catalogue of hit songs, his striking blue eyes, and, perhaps less famously, his taste in food. As expected from someone with his level of celebrity, the crooner indulged in a variety of fine-dining experiences — he loved eating at the iconic Las Vegas steakhouse, the Golden Steer, whenever he was in Sin City, and even had a preferred booth (No. 224) at famed Hollywood eatery, Musso & Frank. Yet, some of his favorites were also quite ordinary. Sinatra adored classic candy — his favorite being Lifesavers and miniature Tootsie Rolls — and even included them on his dressing room rider, along with a variety of other snacks, beverages, and easy meals.

Interestingly, Sinatra's rider also called for three everyday sandwiches — ham and cheese, egg salad, and chicken salad. However, while he took the former two as-is, he had one stipulation when it came to his chicken salad sammies — he wanted them with minimum mayo. Not low-fat; not mayonnaise-free: just minimum.

Why? It's a mystery, especially considering egg salad also tends to rely on the creamy condiment as its base, and the singer had no complaints there. Perhaps he really preferred the flavor of his chicken to shine through (or maybe he'd once been betrayed by a gloppy deli sandwich). Whatever the reason, he knew exactly what he wanted — and he got it.