How To Add A Fall Twist To Your Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken salad may be one of the easiest protein-packed meals you can make — it really only takes a few simple ingredients to whip up. And if you want to give it a seasonal twist, there are plenty of simple ways to elevate both the texture and the flavor.

Celery is a typical go-to for adding crunchiness to creamy salads, but for a fall-inspired take, try adding pecans. Just chop them up and toss them in, or boost their flavor by toasting them first. Not into nuts? You can use an equally seasonal ingredient like pumpkin seeds instead. Diced apples and pears are also perfect for adding a crisp autumnal bite. And if you want to channel the flavors of your Thanksgiving table, toss in some bright fresh or dried cranberries for a sweet-tart contrast that adds a little texture, too.

For more fall flair, consider folding in cubes of roasted sweet potatoes for a pop of color and a touch of sweetness. Or, blend a little pumpkin puree into your mayo before mixing it with the chicken and other ingredients. And don't sleep on simple herbs that can kick the salad up a notch — thyme and sage, used the same way you would on turkey, bring all the holiday-inspired vibes.