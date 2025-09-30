How To Add A Fall Twist To Your Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad may be one of the easiest protein-packed meals you can make — it really only takes a few simple ingredients to whip up. And if you want to give it a seasonal twist, there are plenty of simple ways to elevate both the texture and the flavor.
Celery is a typical go-to for adding crunchiness to creamy salads, but for a fall-inspired take, try adding pecans. Just chop them up and toss them in, or boost their flavor by toasting them first. Not into nuts? You can use an equally seasonal ingredient like pumpkin seeds instead. Diced apples and pears are also perfect for adding a crisp autumnal bite. And if you want to channel the flavors of your Thanksgiving table, toss in some bright fresh or dried cranberries for a sweet-tart contrast that adds a little texture, too.
For more fall flair, consider folding in cubes of roasted sweet potatoes for a pop of color and a touch of sweetness. Or, blend a little pumpkin puree into your mayo before mixing it with the chicken and other ingredients. And don't sleep on simple herbs that can kick the salad up a notch — thyme and sage, used the same way you would on turkey, bring all the holiday-inspired vibes.
Customize your chicken salad with seasonal flavors
The key to a great chicken salad is picking the best cut of meat, regardless of the other add-ins you use. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a great option if you're cooking from scratch. Poaching will keep them juicy, but smoking is an option too, adding even more flavor. If you're short on time, a rotisserie chicken will work just as well. Either way, shred the meat for chicken salad — it will blend more seamlessly with all your other ingredients.
Next, choose your dressing. Mayo is the classic, but you can swap it for avocado, Greek yogurt, or even some homemade pumpkin hummus. Whichever you choose, mix in something acidic to add depth — a splash of white vinegar or lemon juice provides the perfect contrast.
Finally, think about how you serve it. Chicken salad is always good on greens or piled between slices of crusty bread, but it's easy to switch things up. For a fun and portable presentation at a party, try stuffing it into avocado halves. Or, if you usually spoon it onto crackers, give your autumn-infused meal an upgrade by serving your chicken salad with sliced apples instead.