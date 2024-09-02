Frank Sinatra's Favorite Steakhouse Was A Las Vegas Icon

One of America's most recognizable voices to this day is still Frank Sinatra, whose signature tracks like "New York, New York" remain cultural staples. Like many famous acts of his time, the singer loved going to Las Vegas for entertainment and dining, especially to indulge in cocktails (like his favorite, the rusty nail) and a magnificent steak.

Sinatra was among the many fans of Golden Steer, one of the oldest steakhouses in Las Vegas, where he used to serenade diners and chat with the personnel, making him an even more memorable figure. The singer was first introduced to the establishment thanks to fellow showman Sammy Davis Jr., who used to go to Golden Steer partly because he wasn't allowed to dine at the Vegas hotels where he performed due to segregation rules at the time.

Despite decades of development and new trends, Golden Steer has kept the spirit of Old Vegas alive by maintaining its original venue motif and menu. Some traditional dishes to try include the filet mignon, twice-baked potato, and Caesar salad. Sinatra was such an esteemed customer that, in 2015, to commemorate his 100th birthday, the restaurant unveiled a limited-edition menu in his honor including his favorite dishes. For a couple of weeks that year, diners could indulge in a 16-ounce New York strip steak, served medium rare (as Sinatra ordered it) and Jack Daniels served with three fingers of Jack and two ice cubes, just like he liked it, too.