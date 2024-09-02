Frank Sinatra's Favorite Steakhouse Was A Las Vegas Icon
One of America's most recognizable voices to this day is still Frank Sinatra, whose signature tracks like "New York, New York" remain cultural staples. Like many famous acts of his time, the singer loved going to Las Vegas for entertainment and dining, especially to indulge in cocktails (like his favorite, the rusty nail) and a magnificent steak.
Sinatra was among the many fans of Golden Steer, one of the oldest steakhouses in Las Vegas, where he used to serenade diners and chat with the personnel, making him an even more memorable figure. The singer was first introduced to the establishment thanks to fellow showman Sammy Davis Jr., who used to go to Golden Steer partly because he wasn't allowed to dine at the Vegas hotels where he performed due to segregation rules at the time.
Despite decades of development and new trends, Golden Steer has kept the spirit of Old Vegas alive by maintaining its original venue motif and menu. Some traditional dishes to try include the filet mignon, twice-baked potato, and Caesar salad. Sinatra was such an esteemed customer that, in 2015, to commemorate his 100th birthday, the restaurant unveiled a limited-edition menu in his honor including his favorite dishes. For a couple of weeks that year, diners could indulge in a 16-ounce New York strip steak, served medium rare (as Sinatra ordered it) and Jack Daniels served with three fingers of Jack and two ice cubes, just like he liked it, too.
Golden Steer remains a gem in the Las Vegas food scene
The Golden Steer opened its doors in 1958, initially welcoming Nevada hunters who would take their catch to be cooked by the establishment's chefs. In just a couple of years, the eatery became a prime spot for celebrities visiting Las Vegas who wanted to indulge in a great steak. The Rat Pack — Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford — were among the regular customers. But, besides famous singers and actors, the restaurant also became a favorite of the likes of Tony Spilotro, a mobster handling the Chicago Outfit's criminal activities in Las Vegas.
After enjoying growing popularity throughout the decades, Golden Steer temporarily closed its physical location during the pandemic. At the time, the restaurant focused on at-home offerings, including specialty seasonings, different kinds of butter, and marinated steaks they shipped nationwide. The establishment is now back open for in-person dining and has expanded its dining area by over 1,000 square feet on the west side of the establishment. While Vegas continues to see new places to eat incredibly well, legendary restaurants like Golden Steer in the most northern part of the Strip continue their legacy in the city's rich food scene.
The other Vegas eateries loved by celebrities
Besides Golden Steer, other Vegas steakhouses are go-to spots for A-listers when visiting Sin City. STK at The Cosmopolitan has been popular for multiple celebrities, ranging from NFL players like Kerry Rhodes to top-charting artists like Drake. The steakhouse is characterized by its party vibes including high-energy music and colored lights, but food is still the star.
Choosing the best cut to order at a steakhouse can be hard, especially at STK, which offers a wide variety including ribeye, filet mignon, and New York strip. All can be accompanied by any of their specialty kinds of butter and sauces. While the steak is the main focus, STK is also well known for its daily Happy Hour featuring $7 bites and half-off specialty cocktails.
Andiamo Steakhouse at the D Las Vegas is another celebrity favorite, especially for pro boxers and wrestlers including legendary Mike Tyson. The eatery serves premium steak cuts like filet mignon and porterhouse with its Andiamo signature zip sauce. An Italian restaurant at heart, Andiamo also serves freshly-made pasta dishes such as gnocchi gorgonzola con punti and penne salsiccia.