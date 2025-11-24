Over the years, processed meat has developed a rough reputation, which is why no one eats this once-popular deli meat anymore – olive loaf. It's become a sort of umbrella term, and anything under it is associated with lacking any nutritional benefits — but this isn't always the case. This term encompasses a wide spectrum of foods and preservation methods, including some everyday favourites like bacon. The only reason bacon's considered processed is that it undergoes curing.

So what's the definition of processed meat? According to the World Health Organization, "Processed meat refers to meat that has been transformed through salting, curing, fermentation, smoking, or other processes to enhance flavour or improve preservation." This means that it's not a prerequisite for the meat to undergo specific chemical treatment to be considered processed. This definition encompasses a wide spectrum of foods, from fermented kimchi, delicious Alpine-style charcuterie to a salt-brined steak, all of which have vastly different nutritional profiles.

Bacon is considered processed as it undergoes curing and smoking. It typically starts its journey as pork belly (although Canadians prefer pork loin). This is then cured in one of two ways: It can be dry-cured, which involves a mixture of salt, sugar, and seasonings being rubbed directly on the pork and left in a refrigerated environment. It can also be wet-cured, which is when it's submerged in a salt water solution (brine), or injected directly with the brine. Optionally, the bacon can also be smoked following curing. It's placed in a smoker, and a low-temperature, hardwood smoke is used to add extra color and flavor. Following this, the pork belly is then sliced into the familiar strips we know and love today.