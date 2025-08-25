Gordon Ramsay's Answer To The Pineapple On Pizza Debate

Of course, Gordon Ramsay isn't the be-all, end-all when it comes to pizza. Most importantly, you should eat what you like, what tastes good to you (and we have to think that the celebrity chef, who is actually a gentle giant when not in front of the cameras, would agree with that sentiment). That said, you might be looking for some guidance on how to use pineapple in a way that will least offend the pizza gods, and you've come to the right place.

It all starts with what type of pineapple you use and how you prep it. Fresh pineapple chunks are infinitely preferable to canned, and you ought to either grill the fruit first or brown it in a pan; either way, it will caramelize beautifully — plus get rid of some of the juices that can soggify the crust.

Then you have to think about what other toppings will work best with the sweetness of the pineapple. It's about finding balance. You'll want to use a salty meat — ham is a good, traditional option, but so is prosciutto, or even bacon or sausage. For vegetables, try sliced sweet onion, green pepper, or jalapeño, for a little bit of spice to offset the sweetness. Feel free to play around with different combinations, and don't be afraid to get non-traditional. After all, pineapples on pizza are technically "non-traditional," but you don't see that stopping people, no matter what Gordon Ramsay says.