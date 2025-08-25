Gordon Ramsay's Answer To The Pineapple On Pizza Debate
Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to controversy; after all, his method for keeping pasta from sticking together is considered a big no-no in the culinary world, and he thinks chefs are overusing truffle oil (which ... fair). And let's be real: He gives terrible grilled cheese advice. But he has also weighed in on perhaps the biggest culinary debate of our time: Does pineapple belong on pizza? According to the celebrity chef, that's a huge and vehement no.
While he hasn't elaborated over the years on why exactly he thinks bits of pineapple don't belong on pizza pies, we can guess. For one, it compromises the Italian roots of pizza just a bit too much; not only is it non-traditional, it's also sweet and fruity. For another, whether you've freshly cut it up or pulled it from a can, pineapple is pretty juicy, and that moisture can contribute to a soggy crust. Finally, some feel that pineapple is a disruptive topping that ruins the textural balance of the entire dish.
Whatever Ramsay's reason for hating on Hawaiian pizza, he was willing, at least, to face down his mortal enemy for a good cause. In 2017, he famously put the pizza where his mouth is, saying he would eat a slice if 500 people donated to raise funds for a children's hospital. The people only had 48 hours to make this happen, and they came through — and Ramsay went on Facebook Live to choke it down, cringing all the way.
How to use pineapple on pizza in the least offensive way
Of course, Gordon Ramsay isn't the be-all, end-all when it comes to pizza. Most importantly, you should eat what you like, what tastes good to you (and we have to think that the celebrity chef, who is actually a gentle giant when not in front of the cameras, would agree with that sentiment). That said, you might be looking for some guidance on how to use pineapple in a way that will least offend the pizza gods, and you've come to the right place.
It all starts with what type of pineapple you use and how you prep it. Fresh pineapple chunks are infinitely preferable to canned, and you ought to either grill the fruit first or brown it in a pan; either way, it will caramelize beautifully — plus get rid of some of the juices that can soggify the crust.
Then you have to think about what other toppings will work best with the sweetness of the pineapple. It's about finding balance. You'll want to use a salty meat — ham is a good, traditional option, but so is prosciutto, or even bacon or sausage. For vegetables, try sliced sweet onion, green pepper, or jalapeño, for a little bit of spice to offset the sweetness. Feel free to play around with different combinations, and don't be afraid to get non-traditional. After all, pineapples on pizza are technically "non-traditional," but you don't see that stopping people, no matter what Gordon Ramsay says.