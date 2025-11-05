What's New At Costco: November 2025 Edition

Enter through Costco's large warehouse doors, and you're dependably in for an experience. Start at the food court for a slice of fresh pizza, then run and grab the iconic (and cheap) rotisserie chicken when you hear the bell chime. Next, while maneuvering the extra-large cart around store aisles, you can set out on shopping, curiously looking out for new arrivals along the way.

Despite the warehouse's enormous footprint, Costco stocks a much smaller product assortment than most major retailers. While a typical grocery store may carry up to 30,000 different items, Costco limits its selection to around 4,000 carefully chosen products (per Costco Wholesale). That means anything you find on the shelves has passed through a rigorous selection process.

So when you spot a new arrival, it's fair to get excited. And November 2025 brings some eye-catching offerings. The holiday season's on the horizon, so a fresh stock of fun themed items is hitting the shelves. New snacks will satisfy amidst comforting nights in, while newly debuted kitchen apparel can enhance your hosting abilities. Just take note that inventory varies by location, so check availability on your Costco App to avoid any disappointments.