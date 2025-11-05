What's New At Costco: November 2025 Edition
Enter through Costco's large warehouse doors, and you're dependably in for an experience. Start at the food court for a slice of fresh pizza, then run and grab the iconic (and cheap) rotisserie chicken when you hear the bell chime. Next, while maneuvering the extra-large cart around store aisles, you can set out on shopping, curiously looking out for new arrivals along the way.
Despite the warehouse's enormous footprint, Costco stocks a much smaller product assortment than most major retailers. While a typical grocery store may carry up to 30,000 different items, Costco limits its selection to around 4,000 carefully chosen products (per Costco Wholesale). That means anything you find on the shelves has passed through a rigorous selection process.
So when you spot a new arrival, it's fair to get excited. And November 2025 brings some eye-catching offerings. The holiday season's on the horizon, so a fresh stock of fun themed items is hitting the shelves. New snacks will satisfy amidst comforting nights in, while newly debuted kitchen apparel can enhance your hosting abilities. Just take note that inventory varies by location, so check availability on your Costco App to avoid any disappointments.
Stock up on peppermint bark for celebrations
Classic holiday sweets are a must for entertaining, and few options come more time-tested than the Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Collection. Costco sells a bundle of two bags — 1 pound apiece, for a total of around $40 — with three mouth-watering flavors in each, making for an easy one-time purchase that'll last you until January.
Try out the new protein-packed Quest chips
Many people automatically turn to a handful of nuts when they need a high-protein snack, but sometimes your craving calls for the satisfying texture of a chip instead. For $28.99, you can get 14 servings of Mexican-style flavored Quest Tortilla Chips, each containing around 18 grams of protein — a welcome addition to your weekday lunch.
Get in the holiday spirit with Olipop
Grab the newly released Olipop Soda Holiday Variety Pack and even your beverage consumption amplifies with holiday cheer. For $24.99, Costco carries a 15-pack with flavors like Ginger Ale, Crisp Apple, and Vintage Cola — all fun seasonal varieties complete with a dose of prebiotics, too.
Entertain with Corelle Be Merry dinnerware
Guests love a commitment to a theme; the Corelle Be Merry 20-piece Dinnerware Set certainly sets a seasonal tone. Priced at $64.99, this equal parts charming and elegant reindeer-themed set includes four each of dinner and appetizer plates, two types of bowls, and handy plastic lids.
Buy a stuffing mix for Thanksgiving convenience
Sometimes, the to-do list is simply too long to craft every Thanksgiving dish from scratch, so grab a 2-pound box of the Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey for only $9.59. Plus, you can always give boxed stuffing a homemade taste with a few easy add-ins, thereby still showcasing your culinary style.
Sample a mouth-watering smoked salmon variety pack
Most often, you'll see store-bought smoked salmon doled out in small packages — unsurprisingly, Costco's here to shake up the proportions. At $89.99, the Northern Fish Smoked Salmon Variety Pack might seem pricey, but you get 2.5 pounds, broken into 10 individual packages featuring three delicious flavors: Candy, Cracked Pepper, and Sweet Heat.
These popcorn cones are nostalgic, tasty, and fun
Looking for some decades-old seasonal snacking? Grab a package of Uncle Myron's Holiday Popcorn Cones. Crafted with a recipe dating to 1977, this 48-pack, available for $39.99, includes nostalgic flavors like Caramel, Cheddar Cheese, and Kettle Corn that truly transport you to a different (and tasty) era.
Stop by Costco for a bamboo steamer basket
Whether you're making homemade soup dumplings or potstickers, grab a MIU Bamboo Steamer Basket for easy dim sum preparation. Equipped with a well-fitting steamer ring, the two-tiered setup is user-friendly and a great value at $24.99. Just remember to hand-wash the baskets to keep this essential kitchen tool in top condition.
Buy the Cuisinart FastFreeze for easy-to-make frozen treats
Looking for no-fuss frozen desserts? For $99.99, the Cuisinart FastFreeze Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker produces a range of customizable slushies, sorbets, milkshakes, and ice cream, each with its own dedicated setting. You can place your preferred ingredients into the four half-pint cups, freeze them, then blend to the ideal consistency in minutes.
Stock up on crab meat for seafood delicacies
With holiday entertaining on the horizon, keep Costco in mind as a seafood purveyor — new arrivals like the Northern Fish Fresh Dungeness Crab Meat make for show-stopping dining. Already cooked and cleaned, this 3-pound package, available for $229.99, can be used to craft baked jumbo lump crab cakes, a generous serving of crab dip, or a luxurious seafood pasta.