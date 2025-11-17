This Burger King Sandwich From The '70s Deserves A Comeback
The iconic fast food chain, Burger King, has been around since the 1950s. As with all food trends, change comes and goes in everything — from the brand's mascot evolution to the availability of various menu items (at one point, Burger King even changed its fries without success). With this in mind, it's time to take a moment of silence for a well-loved, yet discontinued Burger King sandwich from the '70s that was truly unique: the Yumbo Hot Ham & Cheese. This original sub-style sammy, sold for just 79 cents back in 1971, featured a toasted sesame seed-topped bun, slices of Black Forest ham, and salty American cheese heated to perfection.
While the Yumbo was officially discontinued in 1974, Burger King brought it back in 2014. However, the revived version came with a few tweaks that some customers felt were entirely different from the original. The 2014 edition featured a longer hoagie-style bun, a portion of creamy mayonnaise, and crunchy iceberg lettuce in addition to the original ham and cheese. Additionally, many reported that the sandwich itself wasn't super hot and melty — just a toasted bun — which didn't provide the same experience as the retro Yumbo. All these years later, fans are still holding out for the return of the original: a truly melty, savory, salty classic that remains the perfect way to start the day.
Different variations of the Yumbo appeared internationally
While U.S. fans have been missing the Yumbo experience since the 2014 revival, the sandwich has seen life elsewhere. For instance, Burger King in Australia (known as Hungry Jack's) brought it back in 2021 to mark the chain's 50th anniversary — a version that was structurally closer to the original ham and cheese on a sesame seed bun. Meanwhile, the Yumbo Jr. is available in Puerto Rico as of 2025, but this version features significant changes, including tomatoes and Swiss cheese.
While a trip to Puerto Rico to score a Swiss-laden Yumbo might not be on everyone's docket, this has left fans of the savory delight wondering how to find a similar sandwich. As of November 2025, ham doesn't appear on the standard Burger King menu in the U.S. However, some Reddit users claim you can still ask the server for a "hot ham and cheese" on a toasted sesame seed bun, and voilà — you might get the closest approximation to the retro version.
Crucially, fans report inconsistent results: At some locations, a "hot ham and cheese" button is reportedly available on the POS register, while at others, it is not. Considering ingredient availability also depends on the specific store location and is constantly changing, this order hack is not a sure-fire way to guarantee your next fix. With all the uncertainty, your best bet might be to create your own personalized, elevated ham sandwich at home.