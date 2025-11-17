This Burger King Sandwich From The '70s Deserves A Comeback

While U.S. fans have been missing the Yumbo experience since the 2014 revival, the sandwich has seen life elsewhere. For instance, Burger King in Australia (known as Hungry Jack's) brought it back in 2021 to mark the chain's 50th anniversary — a version that was structurally closer to the original ham and cheese on a sesame seed bun. Meanwhile, the Yumbo Jr. is available in Puerto Rico as of 2025, but this version features significant changes, including tomatoes and Swiss cheese.

While a trip to Puerto Rico to score a Swiss-laden Yumbo might not be on everyone's docket, this has left fans of the savory delight wondering how to find a similar sandwich. As of November 2025, ham doesn't appear on the standard Burger King menu in the U.S. However, some Reddit users claim you can still ask the server for a "hot ham and cheese" on a toasted sesame seed bun, and voilà — you might get the closest approximation to the retro version.

Crucially, fans report inconsistent results: At some locations, a "hot ham and cheese" button is reportedly available on the POS register, while at others, it is not. Considering ingredient availability also depends on the specific store location and is constantly changing, this order hack is not a sure-fire way to guarantee your next fix. With all the uncertainty, your best bet might be to create your own personalized, elevated ham sandwich at home.