32 Chain Restaurants That Offer Take-Home Thanksgiving Meals
As some shoppers flock to retail stores on the fourth Friday of November for Black Friday deals, others might be looking to restaurants to take the hassle out of their Thanksgiving feasts. Fortunately, just as every family has their own traditions they honor for the holiday, there are plenty of places to choose from with options for pick-up or delivery. In some instances you can even get your turkey and sides to arrive hot and ready to eat.
No matter your tastes or the number of people you are entertaining for Turkey Day, be it just you or dozens of guests, there is a chain restaurant out there ready to help you get your gobble on. Barbecue, Brazilian, Cajun, French, and Italian are just some of the ways you can enjoy the American holiday by ordering just the go-to turkey — or ham, beef tenderloin, brisket, or some other option — only the sides, or well-portioned meals. The best part is you won't have to worry how to get your bird perfectly golden roasted or need to deal with the tryptophan-laden cleanup.
Bahama Breeze
An island spin on the Thanksgiving feast is available to serve four at participating Bahama Breeze locations. You can even pick up your order on the big day.
Bundles include slices of jerk seasoned turkey with gravy alongside brioche stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, green beans, and a choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes. The meal also includes a sweet finish with slices of pumpkin praline cheesecake.
Bravo! Italian Kitchen
Parties of eight to 10 guests can be prepared for November 11 to 27 with trays that just need heat or that are already hot and ready to enjoy from Bravo! Each order includes slices of white turkey meat, gravy, cranberry sauce, and a seasonal vegetable, as well as helpings of restaurant appropriate Italian sausage stuffing and roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
Brio Italian Grill
Whether hosting a small gathering of four to five people or double that, Brio Italian Grill can accommodate with hot or cold orders. In addition to the sliced turkey with gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, a seasonal vegetable, cranberry sauce, and one of many ways to elevate stuffing with Italian sausage, orders can include pumpkin cannoli for dessert.
Bob Evans
Parties ranging from four to 10 guests can find something to their liking at Bob Evans with one of the Farmhouse Feasts featuring turkey, ham, or pot roast. The cold-packed meals (available up to November 26) or served hot meals (available up to Thanksgiving) include sides like rolls, mashed potatoes, corn, and cranberry relish.
Dessert depends on the bundle and may include an apple pie, pumpkin pie, or pumpkin bread while supplies last.
Boston Market
From the beginning of November through the end of December, Boston Market has the holiday season covered with turkey, ham, or chicken as the focus for feasts serving 10 or more guests. These meals are rounded out with stuffing, rolls, vegetables, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce, as well as pies or cakes.
Buca di Beppo
Planning ahead means a discount off orders for pickup or delivery November 17 to 27 with meals ready to serve between three and six guests. Each feast from Buca di Beppo has an ample pickup window on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Feasts include a pumpkin pie to enjoy after sliced turkey and gravy, Italian sausage stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce.
City BBQ
If you're only interested in making sides for Thanksgiving, City BBQ offers roasted turkey, smoked turkey, ham, or brisket options to feed as few as four or as many as 24 guests. The chain also covers the rest with sides like baked beans, collard greens, corn pudding, and creamy slaw. Plus, apple cobbler or banana pudding can be ordered for dessert.
Cracker Barrel
The week of Thanksgiving, from Sunday through Friday, heat and serve meals are available from Cracker Barrel to feed parties between four and 10 guests. The more is the merrier in this case as feasts for larger groups include the same turkey, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, rolls, and two of the chain's sides, plus a whole pumpkin pie and whole pecan pie.
Cooper's Hawk
As many as six guests can be accommodated with a Thanksgiving Meal kit from Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants. That's including holiday favorites and a special treat.
In addition to the turkey and gravy, these kits have butternut squash soup, green beans and carrots, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and a Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake from Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago. But the kits are only available in a limited quantity.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Ordering a heat and serve Thanksgiving meal from Dickey's starts with choosing between a Cajun turkey, a hickory smoked turkey, a spiral cut ham, or prime rib that serves from 10 to 16 guests. Early pre-orders of the complete feast option come with a free pumpkin pie to finish off the meal which includes baked potato casserole, cornbread dressing, gravy, green beans with bacon, and a dozen rolls.
Eddie Merlot's
Smaller parties of five or larger parties of 10 can build their three-course meal for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving or the day before at Eddie Merlot's. Starting with one of three salads, guests will enjoy turkey breast with sage stuffing and gravy paired with two selections between roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and asparagus. Dessert is pumpkin cheesecake, carrot cake, or triple chocolate cake.
Famous Dave's
Gatherings from as few as four to as many as 12 guests are covered with Famous Dave's options centered around hickory smoked turkey or double smoked ham. Selections include just the meat or entire feasts with mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and corn muffins. Those who opt for two or four pounds of sliced meat rather than a whole turkey or ham also receive an equal portion of beef brisket.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Turkey or beef tenderloin can be the star of your Thanksgiving table courtesy of Fleming's pre fixe bundles for six guests. These three-course meals start with a salad with walnuts, tomatoes, dried cranberries, red onion, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette before ending with carrot cake.
In between, you'll find classic sides. Otherwise, you can build your own feast with selections like crab cake bites, glazed meatballs, and a harvest cheesecake.
Fogo de Chão
Ordering a Thanksgiving meal from this Brazilian steakhouse is suitable for 10 or more guests beginning with a choice of two meats from turkey, chicken, lamb, and beef including sirloin, tenderloin, or bacon-wrapped steak. This catered option can be delivered with a buffet set-up of the protein and sides like Brazilian sausage and apple dressing and the Brazilian cheese bread, pão de queijo. And for dessert, fudge brownies.
Golden Corral
Bringing the buffet to your home, Golden Corral's holiday meals can be ordered with or without beverages starring roasted turkey, glazed ham, or bone-in pork. These meals include enough food to satisfy six to eight guests with helpings of cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yeast rolls, and an additional side, as well as one of four desserts readied either hot or cold.
Hard Rock Cafe
Both large and small parties are accommodated by Hard Rock Cafe as the themed restaurant takes the work out of hosting a traditional Thanksgiving. Either option includes turkey breast with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, seasonal vegetables, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. While entire pumpkin pies can be added to either order, one is already included with the large dinner advertised as ample for 10 to 12 guests.
la Madeleine
Options like green beans almondine, potatoe gratin, and sweet potato soufflé are some of the available sides when you pick the French bakery chain la Madeleine to make your Thanksgiving dinner. Home gatherings of four or eight, or office parties of 10, can enjoy sliced turkey or ham along with the included baguette, cranberry-apple stuffing, cranberry-apple relish, mushroom sauce, and mini pumpkin and pecan tartes.
Maggiano's Little Italy
Those after some Italian fare for a party of four or five on Thanksgiving can enjoy Maggiano's three-course carryout bundle starting with a Caesar salad. After that, roasted turkey with gravy, and an accompanying sage and sausage stuffing, is served with favorites like spaghetti and meatballs, ravioli, and cranberry relish. Otherwise, orders can feature smoked ham with whipped sweet potatoes before a dessert of pumpkin praline cheesecake or chocolate layered cake.
Marie Callender's
A whole apple pie or pumpkin pie completes each feast for four to six or six to eight guests available at Marie Callender's. Taking between two and three hours to reheat, turkey or ham comes with cornbread with honey spread, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and yams, with extras available a la carte.
These feasts can be picked up starting Monday the week of Thanksgiving up until the big day itself.
McCormick & Schmick's
After choosing between delivery or pickup for a ready to heat Thanksgiving feast, patrons of McCormick & Schmick's can expect enough food to feed four. The prepared three-course meal includes sourdough bread, butternut squash bisque, a seasonal salad, green beans with bacon apple vinaigrette, cornbread dressing, and mashed potatoes with turkey gravy to go along with sliced roasted turkey. These meals are completed with a traditional pumpkin pie.
Metro Diner
Whether you are eating alone or with seven of your loved ones, Metro Diner has customizable options to satisfy Thanksgiving needs. Options pair turkey or ham with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and Hawaiian dinner rolls.
Additionally, each meal is given the choice between green beans or street corn and cornbread stuffing or macaroni and cheese. For an additional cost, you can add an apple cinnamon bread pudding for dessert while supplies last.
Mighty Quinn's BBQ
If it's a Friendsgiving feast you're after, Mighty Quinn's BBQ is slicing up 4 pounds of smoked turkey breast to go along with cornbread, cranberry sauce, and the choice of two sides like baked beans or macaroni and cheese. Those enjoying a more intimate Thanksgiving can opt for the Gobbler Bowl built for one, piling turkey, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, gravy, and sweet potatoes into the convenience of an all-encompassing bowl.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
With pick-up available cold on November 26 or hot and ready to eat on Thanksgiving Day, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has a couple extra ways to accommodate parties for the holiday. On top of the family-style meal for four which comes with slices of smoked turkey, cranberry relish, dressing, green beans almondine, homemade bread, and a soup or salad starter, kids' entrées can be purchased to-go along with a pumpkin cheesecake.
Polly's Pies
If Thanksgiving means many mouths to feed, Polly's Pies has got solutions to feed parties from 20 to 60 guests, providing pan-sized portions of traditional sides like green beans, stuffing, and sweet potatoes. Those hosting smaller shindigs can still make the most of catering with orders of the holiday sliders in nine- or 24-count packs that eat like leftovers piled high without the hassle of making the meal in the first place.
Popeyes
Those who simply don't want to prepare a turkey this year and those who want to try something new can find both their desires met by ordering a pre-cooked cajun-style turkey from Popeyes. The no-hassle option uses a clever way to upgrade the bird and can be delivered to your door or picked up at your local Popeyes restaurant and needs only to be thawed and heated to serve up a Thanksgiving Louisiana fast.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
The only stress a meal for four from Ruth's Chris may give you is meeting the two-hour pickup windows on Thanksgiving or the day before. Other than that, so long as you place your order before November 21, you'll enjoy roasted turkey breast with stuffing, cranberry relish, and gravy plus a salad, two traditional sides, and individual pumpkin cheesecakes for the party.
Saltgrass Steakhouse
If green bean casserole or garlic mashed potatoes aren't your thing, Saltgrass Steakhouse is giving you the chance to substitute in smoked macaroni and cheese to complete your Thanksgiving Dinner for four. The cold-packed meals include turkey breast with gravy, cranberry sauce, dressing, bread, and a Caesar or dinner salad.
Plus, you can order lemonade or iced tea along with whole desserts or slices of carrot cake, cheesecake, or pumpkin cheesecake.
Seasons 52
Classic flavors satisfying four to six guests can be picked up at Seasons 52 so long as you pre-order by the Monday before Thanksgiving. All those who meet the deadline can pick up the Thanksgiving Green Box on November 26 to bring home the roasted turkey, brioche and sage stuffing, French green beans, and even pumpkin pie mini indulgences to enjoy after the other sides.
Smokey Bones
Leading into Thanksgiving and all the way until New Year's Eve, patrons of Smokey Bones can enjoy the Smokey & Thankful buffet to serve up the season to 10 or more guests. These meals are built around a choice of meat like turkey breast, beef brisket, baby back ribs, pulled chicken, or macaroni and cheese, and come with at least two sides, one style of bread, and either a pecan or pumpkin pie.
STK Steakhouse
With a last chance to order on the day before Thanksgiving, STK Steakhouse is ready to serve up your take home feast in time for the big day. Customers can order the roasted turkey dinner with sides or something else off the gourmet menu that brings the upscale comfort food to your table.
Sullivan's Steakhouse
Portioned out for parties of five or 10 guests, the three-course Thanksgiving menu from Sullivan's Steakhouse need only be heated up to serve. Custom options on the order allow the choice of one of three salads, two of five sides, and either cheesecake with pumpkin anglaise or Key lime pie to go with the starring turkey with sweet onion, apple sausage stuffing and brown gravy.
The Capital Grille
Whether you break out the brine or not, so long as you prepare the main course, The Capital Grille will cover your side dishes with servings enough for four guests. Along with seeded rolls and gravy, their menu includes brioche sage stuffing, cranberry-pear chutney, French green beans with ginger butter, mashed potatoes, and pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey. All you need to add is the turkey, dessert, and company.