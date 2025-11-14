32 Chain Restaurants That Offer Take-Home Thanksgiving Meals

As some shoppers flock to retail stores on the fourth Friday of November for Black Friday deals, others might be looking to restaurants to take the hassle out of their Thanksgiving feasts. Fortunately, just as every family has their own traditions they honor for the holiday, there are plenty of places to choose from with options for pick-up or delivery. In some instances you can even get your turkey and sides to arrive hot and ready to eat.

No matter your tastes or the number of people you are entertaining for Turkey Day, be it just you or dozens of guests, there is a chain restaurant out there ready to help you get your gobble on. Barbecue, Brazilian, Cajun, French, and Italian are just some of the ways you can enjoy the American holiday by ordering just the go-to turkey — or ham, beef tenderloin, brisket, or some other option — only the sides, or well-portioned meals. The best part is you won't have to worry how to get your bird perfectly golden roasted or need to deal with the tryptophan-laden cleanup.