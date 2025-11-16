Neither Chuck Nor Round: The Beef Cut Julia Child Used For Pot Roast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though chuck and round are affordable cuts perfect for a pot roast, French cooking expert Julia Child took a different approach for her braised beef recipe, as detailed in "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." She opted for rump roast — the part of the cow's hindquarter near the loin — capitalizing on its leanness and beefy flavor to create something deliciously perfect.

The best cuts of meat for pot roast are large and full of connective tissue. As they slowly cook in a crock pot or oven, the same collagen that makes them tough on the grill melts into the meat and braising liquid. While rump roast may not have the marbling of chuck, its leanness creates an intense beefy flavor, and all that collagen provides similar heartiness without making your roast greasy. Plus, some rump roasts come with a slice of bone from the leg, which is packed with flavor and marrow to produce an even better gravy.

In her recipe, Child pointed out that you may also "lard" your beef by inserting strips of pig fat along the grain of the rump roast to boost its heartiness. Since chuck's marbling typically makes it more expensive than rump, this is an easy way to keep your costs low while producing a similar flavor. Achieving a delicious outcome is simply a matter of attention, so as long as you avoid common pot roast mistakes — like failing to brown your meat or not checking the seasoning as it cooks — you can create an affordable, tasty meal with just about any cut.