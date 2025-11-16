Neither Chuck Nor Round: The Beef Cut Julia Child Used For Pot Roast
Though chuck and round are affordable cuts perfect for a pot roast, French cooking expert Julia Child took a different approach for her braised beef recipe, as detailed in "Mastering the Art of French Cooking." She opted for rump roast — the part of the cow's hindquarter near the loin — capitalizing on its leanness and beefy flavor to create something deliciously perfect.
The best cuts of meat for pot roast are large and full of connective tissue. As they slowly cook in a crock pot or oven, the same collagen that makes them tough on the grill melts into the meat and braising liquid. While rump roast may not have the marbling of chuck, its leanness creates an intense beefy flavor, and all that collagen provides similar heartiness without making your roast greasy. Plus, some rump roasts come with a slice of bone from the leg, which is packed with flavor and marrow to produce an even better gravy.
In her recipe, Child pointed out that you may also "lard" your beef by inserting strips of pig fat along the grain of the rump roast to boost its heartiness. Since chuck's marbling typically makes it more expensive than rump, this is an easy way to keep your costs low while producing a similar flavor. Achieving a delicious outcome is simply a matter of attention, so as long as you avoid common pot roast mistakes — like failing to brown your meat or not checking the seasoning as it cooks — you can create an affordable, tasty meal with just about any cut.
Other pot roast cuts Julia Child recommended
Nowadays, you only need to let a roast sit in a crock pot for six to eight hours on low, rather than braising it in an oven. With this easier cooking method, feel free to experiment with the other cuts Julia Child recommended to find the one that suits your taste.
Top and bottom round roasts come from the inner and outer parts of a cow's leg, respectively. Eye of round is a cylindrical cut from the bottom round. It is lean and relatively tough, so if you choose this cut, be sure to cook it until it is fork-tender — which may require more than six hours. Chuck is a classic choice and a favorite for those who like a bit of fat in their meal, and it's ideal if you need your pot roast on short notice — closer to six hours rather than eight.
Sirloin tip knuckle is a bit of a misnomer, as it actually comes from the top of a round, not a cow's foot. This cut comprises about four different muscles, all of which are tough, affordable, and loaded with connective tissue. Since it has such a ball-like shape, it may require a generous amount of braising liquid to ensure the meat stays moist and the flavor is distributed. If you use this cut, be sure to add extra vegetables and seasoning to make your gravy plenty savory.