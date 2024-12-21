How Long Does A Roast Actually Need To Be In The Crock Pot?

When the cold rolls in during the winter months, we often want to reach for food that's hearty, comforting, and, above all, easy. And let's be real — while there are plenty of recipes to warm up your slow cooker, nothing exemplifies that more than a good old-fashioned crock pot roast. The crock pot is a brilliant kitchen tool: From making the perfect pulled pork to serving up the easiest taco Tuesday meal you'll ever have, it's a versatile and simple appliance. Plus, with the advent of the vintage cookware craze, slow cookers are downright cool!

Though slow-cooker recipes are nice and simple, a pot roast still requires a little care to avoid over- or under-cooking your meat. So how long should you really be slow cooking your meat? We asked chef John Politte, an expert cook and food entrepreneur. "Ideally, you should set aside about 6-8 hours on low or 4-6 hours on high for a pot roast in a slow cooker," he says. That seems like an awfully long time, but it's for good reason. "The longer cooking time allows the meat to become tender and flavorful," Politte tells Food Republic. To ensure a perfect cook on your pot roast, you're going to want to make sure the internal temperature of your meat is just right — for ultimate accuracy, Politte recommends a probe thermometer that you can constantly monitor. "Using a wireless, Bluetooth meat thermometer is a great tool to achieve the perfect temperature without overcooking," he says.