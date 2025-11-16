The Country That Produces The Most Tea Worldwide Doesn't Actually Drink The Most Tea Per Capita
Tea is a beverage enjoyed all over the world. In Britain, it's savored with milk and biscuits; in China, its origins are honored through intricate tea ceremonies; and in India, black tea is brewed with milk and a blend of aromatic spices to create a hearty chai. As a globally beloved drink, it's no surprise that tea is produced across continents. Fittingly, the country that produces the most tea is the same one where the drink originated over 5,000 years ago: China. But while China leads in total production, it doesn't drink the most per capita — that title belongs to Sri Lanka.
China is a major player in global agriculture, serving as the world's leading producer of crops like strawberries and rice. According to the Tea & Coffee Trade Journal, China also dominates global tea production, accounting for an eye-watering 53% — roughly 4 million tons (per Firsd Tea). This is more than double the combined output of the second- and third-largest producers. In comparison, Sri Lanka contributes only 3.7% of the world's tea supply, placing it fifth overall — still an impressive feat for a relatively small island nation.
With a population of just over 20 million, Sri Lanka could likely never match tea giants like China or India in sheer volume. Yet, per capita — meaning the average amount consumed per person — Sri Lanka comes out on top. In 2022, the average Sri Lankan drank over 100 pounds of tea per year, nearly double the amount consumed by Argentina, which ranked second. China, in comparison, drank only 22.5 pounds (per World Population Review).
The history of tea in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's tea industry came about largely by chance. In the 19th century, the tropical island — then a British colony — was a major coffee producer, until a fungal blight wiped out the coffee plantations and devastated the export market. Tea was introduced as a replacement crop and quickly became a runaway success. The island's tea, known as Ceylon tea (Sri Lanka's colonial name), earned renown for its crisp, citrusy flavor and exceptional quality. It soon became the dominant crop of the country's central highlands, and even after independence, Sri Lankans continued to cultivate and perfect it. Today, Ceylon tea remains one of the nation's most valuable exports — in 2024, tea revenue reached $1.43 billion (per Xinhua), with particularly strong demand in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.
Locally, tea in Sri Lanka is more than just a beverage — it's a daily ritual and a cherished part of national identity. Traditionally, Sri Lankan tea is served black and accompanied by kithul jaggery, a natural sweetener made from the sap of the kithul palm tree. It's common to take small bites of the jaggery between sips of tea. Sometimes the brew is infused with ginger, adding both warmth and a natural remedy for colds or stomach ailments — a reflection of how deeply tea is woven into Sri Lankan life.