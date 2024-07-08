The Country That Produces The Most Strawberries By A Landslide

Imagine one of those ubiquitous plastic clamshell containers, full to the brim with about a pound of juicy red strawberries. Now multiply that single container by about 6.67 billion. That is how many pounds of strawberries come out of China each year, roughly equating to a whopping 3,336,690 tons, according to World Population Review. Within China, the Hebei, Shandong, and Liaoning provinces are responsible for around 60% of the country's total strawberry production, though Anhui, Jiangsu, Henan, Sichuan, Zhejiang, and Yunnan are also important regions for growing this fruit.

This isn't a new development by any means. According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, China has taken the top spot for strawberry output since 1994 (via International Society for Horticultural Science). The Chinese yearly production of strawberries is more than triple what the second-place nation is putting out — the United States produced a comparatively measly 1,055,963 tons in 2023. Third, fourth, and fifth place do not even come close to first or second. In that same year, Egypt produced just about 597,000 tons, Mexico grew around 558,000 tons, and Turkey's strawberry count was close to 547,000 tons.