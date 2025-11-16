Ree Drummond's Go-To Apple Variety For Apple Pie
As cozy season envelops us with chilly days and falling leaves, it's time to break out all the warm, spiced treats — especially the most iconic of them all: a juicy, sweet, buttery apple pie. However, with so many apple varieties on the market, choosing the best type for your pie can feel like a conundrum. Instead of playing the guessing game, rely on the go-to pick from chef and TV personality Ree Drummond, who opts for Granny Smiths.
This vibrant green-hued apple is firm and considered a harder variety, which makes it excellent for baking — it withstands heat, retains its shape, and doesn't turn mushy or watery inside the crust. Drummond explains that since the apples' flesh is quite firm, you'll want to make sure you slice them thinner, aiming "for a minimum of 16 slices per apple" so they don't remain crunchy after baking (per The Pioneer Woman). Beyond the texture, Granny Smiths are a top choice for their tart flavor, which perfectly complements the sugary, cinnamon- and nutmeg-laden coating on the apples, creating a filling with a beautifully balanced flavor profile.
How to customize your Granny Smith apple pie
While Granny Smiths are Ree Drummond's go-to, other varieties with similar firmness can work well if you're in a pinch or simply want to customize your pie to your taste. Other options that can add a fun twist include Honeycrisp, which brings a juicy, syrup-like sweetness; Golden Delicious, which is sugary yet floral for a nuanced pie; and Braeburn, which is sturdy with notes of lemon and an herbaceous touch that pairs beautifully with the cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg often found in this dessert.
Any of these apples can work solo in a pie, but another great idea is to mix half Granny Smiths with half of one of the sweeter varieties to achieve a more complex flavor — pops of tartness from the green apple balanced by the sweetness of the others. When in doubt, if peeling, slicing, and coring the apples (plus the baking) seem like too much of an undertaking, consider one of these highly rated grocery store apple pies so you can still get your fix.