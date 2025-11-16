Ree Drummond's Go-To Apple Variety For Apple Pie

As cozy season envelops us with chilly days and falling leaves, it's time to break out all the warm, spiced treats — especially the most iconic of them all: a juicy, sweet, buttery apple pie. However, with so many apple varieties on the market, choosing the best type for your pie can feel like a conundrum. Instead of playing the guessing game, rely on the go-to pick from chef and TV personality Ree Drummond, who opts for Granny Smiths.

This vibrant green-hued apple is firm and considered a harder variety, which makes it excellent for baking — it withstands heat, retains its shape, and doesn't turn mushy or watery inside the crust. Drummond explains that since the apples' flesh is quite firm, you'll want to make sure you slice them thinner, aiming "for a minimum of 16 slices per apple" so they don't remain crunchy after baking (per The Pioneer Woman). Beyond the texture, Granny Smiths are a top choice for their tart flavor, which perfectly complements the sugary, cinnamon- and nutmeg-laden coating on the apples, creating a filling with a beautifully balanced flavor profile.