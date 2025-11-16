The Simple Folding Technique To Keep Kitchen Towels From Falling

When you're juggling dinner — checking how long your asparagus has been in the oven, making sure the pot doesn't boil over, and blinking through onion tears — the last thing on your mind is probably your kitchen towels. But how you fold and display them can do more than just keep things tidy; the right folding technique can both elevate your kitchen's look and keep the towels from constantly slipping to the floor.

The best part about this trick is that you don't need anything besides the towels themselves. Start by folding or rolling your towel up lengthwise and grabbing it in the middle to make a loop. Drape it over your oven handle, so the center of the loop goes underneath, while the ends remain on top. Pull the two ends of the towel through the loop you've created until it forms a simple knot and the towel is secured snugly on the handle. Not only do your towels look intentionally styled, but they also stay put every time you open the oven (or when kids and pets reach for them). For best results, use longer towels with decorative ends or beautiful patterns (like the best dish towels from Amazon) to make the finished look pop.