The Simple Folding Technique To Keep Kitchen Towels From Falling
When you're juggling dinner — checking how long your asparagus has been in the oven, making sure the pot doesn't boil over, and blinking through onion tears — the last thing on your mind is probably your kitchen towels. But how you fold and display them can do more than just keep things tidy; the right folding technique can both elevate your kitchen's look and keep the towels from constantly slipping to the floor.
The best part about this trick is that you don't need anything besides the towels themselves. Start by folding or rolling your towel up lengthwise and grabbing it in the middle to make a loop. Drape it over your oven handle, so the center of the loop goes underneath, while the ends remain on top. Pull the two ends of the towel through the loop you've created until it forms a simple knot and the towel is secured snugly on the handle. Not only do your towels look intentionally styled, but they also stay put every time you open the oven (or when kids and pets reach for them). For best results, use longer towels with decorative ends or beautiful patterns (like the best dish towels from Amazon) to make the finished look pop.
Other ways to display your kitchen towels
While the simple knot method is one of the easiest (and most effective) ways to hang your kitchen towels, there are tons of other folding techniques. For example, try a tailed bow-tie fold. Take one towel and fold it slightly wider than in thirds, then fold the ends inward to form a rectangle (this is your bow). Next, fold a second towel lengthwise into narrow fifths — this will serve as the tail. Place the "bow" towel on top, fold your second towel over the center of it, and tuck your design into the oven handle, fluffing the bow as needed.
If you want to use the original folding technique but make it more functional, fold your towel in half lengthwise and mark the middle. Cut out a long, narrow rectangle a couple of inches down from the edge (optionally, sew the edges of the rectangle to prevent fraying). Then, use the same knotting method, but instead of pulling through a loop, tuck the towel into the rectangular opening and pull taut for a cleaner, sturdier hold.
And if you prefer a more minimalistic look, there's also nothing wrong with neatly folding towels and keeping them in a basket or drawer. Try Marie Kondo's practical and pretty method for storing towels, or Martha Stewart's towel folding tip to free up drawer space.