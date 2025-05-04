The Clever Way To Store Kitchen Towels That's Both Practical And Pretty

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're simply cleaning up during cooking, preventing your cutting board from slipping, or trading out your oven mitt like a professional chef, having towels handy in the kitchen is a must. But if you have a large number of them, it's easy for them to contribute to clutter in your cooking space. And while it may seem ideal to hang them from your oven handle, depending on their size, you risk dirtying them if they brush against the floor each time you open the oven door. Instead, the most practical way to store them is in a drawer or basket.

Of course, if you're trying to be organized or show off your pretty towels, you won't want to simply stuff them in your chosen storage space. Instead, do what organizational expert Marie Kondo does: neatly fold them lengthwise, then fold them crosswise, and then into thirds. This way, they'll be similar in size once folded and easy to arrange in the drawer or basket. Plus, you can see each towel's pattern, so you can simply reach for the one that you prefer rather than rooting through a pile. For even better organization, try using drawer storage units to separate the folded towels and arrange them by color, size, or season.