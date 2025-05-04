The Clever Way To Store Kitchen Towels That's Both Practical And Pretty
Whether you're simply cleaning up during cooking, preventing your cutting board from slipping, or trading out your oven mitt like a professional chef, having towels handy in the kitchen is a must. But if you have a large number of them, it's easy for them to contribute to clutter in your cooking space. And while it may seem ideal to hang them from your oven handle, depending on their size, you risk dirtying them if they brush against the floor each time you open the oven door. Instead, the most practical way to store them is in a drawer or basket.
Of course, if you're trying to be organized or show off your pretty towels, you won't want to simply stuff them in your chosen storage space. Instead, do what organizational expert Marie Kondo does: neatly fold them lengthwise, then fold them crosswise, and then into thirds. This way, they'll be similar in size once folded and easy to arrange in the drawer or basket. Plus, you can see each towel's pattern, so you can simply reach for the one that you prefer rather than rooting through a pile. For even better organization, try using drawer storage units to separate the folded towels and arrange them by color, size, or season.
More ways to store kitchen towels
Storing your kitchen towels in a drawer or basket is sure to keep the kitchen tidier, but if you want one or more out on display or quickly available while you're cooking, there are a few options. The most obvious, hassle-free way is to put already existing handles on double duty. Simply thread the towel through the handle of your fridge or a kitchen drawer. Or, use the front or sides of appliances as surfaces for easily attaching a magnetic bar or quick-sticking waterproof hooks that are available on Amazon.
If you're in the mood to pull out a tool or two, you can install some simple solutions as well. A swing arm towel rack is a great way to keep towels handy yet out of the way near the sink, and is the perfect place to hang wet towels where dripping is unlikely to damage surfaces. Or, for a more rustic look, hang a small ladder-style rack on the wall behind your sink or stove. Then you'll be sure to have the towels in easy reach when you need to dry dishes, chill your wine, or silence a noisy blender.