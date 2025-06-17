The Best Kitchen Towels You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen towels are a versatile kitchen must-have. You can use them to prevent a cutting board from slipping (an old chef's trick), dry dishes, and mop up spills in a pinch. When stored in an aesthetically and practically way, they even serve double duty as kitchen decor. However, anyone who owns dingy and tattered kitchen towels knows they're not all created equal. If you're looking for a great option, these large kitchen towels by Bumble Towels have racked up more than eleven thousand five-star reviews on Amazon.
Made from 100 percent ring-spun cotton yarn and available in a 6-pack for $24.99, this products is incredibly popular — and for good reason. According to satisfied customers, they meet all the qualifications for a great set of kitchen towels: They are super absorbent, durable, and still look great after many washes. Plus, the reasonable price means it's not the end of the world if they get messed up (say, with a splash of spaghetti sauce).
Measuring 20 inches by 28 inches, Amazon customers appreciate that these are larger than many other kitchen towel options. One Amazon review shared, "They're huge and wide ... They do not shrink when washed, and the colors do not fade when washed." The plush, durable texture also means that they're thick enough to protect your hands in case you want to use them for heat protection (after all, there's a reason chefs use kitchen towels, not oven mittens, to grab hot pans).
More reasons to love these popular Amazon kitchen towels
If you plan on using your kitchen towels for multiple tasks, customers also love that the set by Bumble Towels comes with a selection of towels with various textures, each serving a different purpose. One reviewer noted, "The flat weave towels are perfect for quick drying and polishing, while the terry cloth towels are ideal for more heavy-duty tasks that require extra absorbency."
Some terry cloth kitchen towels tend to leave behind fibers — something you don't have to worry about with this Amazon fave. Another reviewer explained, "These towels do not shed [or] get those fuzzy lint balls or fray." This makes them perfect for drying items you want to pay close attention to, like baby bottles, pet food dishes, and crystal.
While people love these kitchen towels, these might be more than you need if you live in a small space. If you're looking for something slightly smaller, the same brand also offers a 6-pack of kitchen towels that measure 16 inches by 26 inches with an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon, as well as an 8-pack of 12 inch by 12 inch dish towels made of the same material that have amassed over 3,000 five-star reviews. Whichever size you choose, with reviews like these, you can't lose.