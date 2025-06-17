The Best Kitchen Towels You Can Buy On Amazon (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen towels are a versatile kitchen must-have. You can use them to prevent a cutting board from slipping (an old chef's trick), dry dishes, and mop up spills in a pinch. When stored in an aesthetically and practically way, they even serve double duty as kitchen decor. However, anyone who owns dingy and tattered kitchen towels knows they're not all created equal. If you're looking for a great option, these large kitchen towels by Bumble Towels have racked up more than eleven thousand five-star reviews on Amazon.

Made from 100 percent ring-spun cotton yarn and available in a 6-pack for $24.99, this products is incredibly popular — and for good reason. According to satisfied customers, they meet all the qualifications for a great set of kitchen towels: They are super absorbent, durable, and still look great after many washes. Plus, the reasonable price means it's not the end of the world if they get messed up (say, with a splash of spaghetti sauce).

Measuring 20 inches by 28 inches, Amazon customers appreciate that these are larger than many other kitchen towel options. One Amazon review shared, "They're huge and wide ... They do not shrink when washed, and the colors do not fade when washed." The plush, durable texture also means that they're thick enough to protect your hands in case you want to use them for heat protection (after all, there's a reason chefs use kitchen towels, not oven mittens, to grab hot pans).