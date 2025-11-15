Running Low On Pantry Space? IKEA Has A Compact Solution For Storing Goods

To keep your kitchen neat and tidy with limited pantry space, you'll need to get creative. Whether you're an amateur home-cook with a growing, impressive collection of spices — or a burgeoning baker whose shelves are filled to the brim with flours, sugars, and frosted sprinkles, limited pantry space can cause items to spill out into the rest of the kitchen. For quick storage solutions, look no further than Ikea. We've already compiled a list of must-have Ikea products for a clutter-free kitchen, and if you're looking for a compact storage solution, another Ikea storage must-have is the Vesken cart.

A bargain at $17.99, this handy, three-tiered trolley packs a punch when it comes to organization. It's actually listed as a bathroom cart, but you'll find that it's extremely versatile no matter what room it's used in, and with a width of 21¼ inches and a depth of 7⅛ inches, it has a wide range of storage possibilities in the kitchen. It can be slotted into long, narrow gaps that would otherwise go unused, or placed lengthwise alongside a kitchen island or peninsula for easy access. It's also got solid load-bearing, being able to hold up to 13 pounds, so you can fill it to the brim with pantry essentials without it falling apart.

One of the best indicators of an item's quality is the reviews, and the Vesken cart comes in strong with 4.5 stars with nearly 3000 reviews. Buyers of the product commend its easy assembly and ability to fit into the smallest of spaces — so no matter how tight your kitchen is, this cart can serve as a streamlined storage solution.