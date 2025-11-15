Running Low On Pantry Space? IKEA Has A Compact Solution For Storing Goods
To keep your kitchen neat and tidy with limited pantry space, you'll need to get creative. Whether you're an amateur home-cook with a growing, impressive collection of spices — or a burgeoning baker whose shelves are filled to the brim with flours, sugars, and frosted sprinkles, limited pantry space can cause items to spill out into the rest of the kitchen. For quick storage solutions, look no further than Ikea. We've already compiled a list of must-have Ikea products for a clutter-free kitchen, and if you're looking for a compact storage solution, another Ikea storage must-have is the Vesken cart.
A bargain at $17.99, this handy, three-tiered trolley packs a punch when it comes to organization. It's actually listed as a bathroom cart, but you'll find that it's extremely versatile no matter what room it's used in, and with a width of 21¼ inches and a depth of 7⅛ inches, it has a wide range of storage possibilities in the kitchen. It can be slotted into long, narrow gaps that would otherwise go unused, or placed lengthwise alongside a kitchen island or peninsula for easy access. It's also got solid load-bearing, being able to hold up to 13 pounds, so you can fill it to the brim with pantry essentials without it falling apart.
One of the best indicators of an item's quality is the reviews, and the Vesken cart comes in strong with 4.5 stars with nearly 3000 reviews. Buyers of the product commend its easy assembly and ability to fit into the smallest of spaces — so no matter how tight your kitchen is, this cart can serve as a streamlined storage solution.
How to use the Viesken cart
Aside from using the Vesken cart as an extension of your pantry, you can also turn it into a functional, standout kitchen feature. Store unopened coffee beans, mugs, your French press or moka pot, and tea bags in the cart and keep it by your coffee machine or electric kettle for your own mobile tea and coffee station.
There are also several areas beyond the pantry where the Viesken cart could prove useful, and paired with these items, it could be a fix for deep kitchen cabinets. One of the most cluttered areas of a kitchen is the drawers under the sink, which are usually tall, deep, and lacking shelving — which leads to a disorganized, mismatched clutter of cleaning products, sponges, and dishwasher tablets. By slotting the Vesken cart under the sink, you'll have yourself a multi-tiered storage solution that makes use of the vertical space.
Although the Vesken cart is an excellent storage hack — if visible – you should ensure it's presentable, otherwise it'll just add to the clutter you were trying to defeat. One tip to avoid your cart looking cluttered is to place your pantry items into overstock bins. Not only will this make your cart look more organized, but it will also optimize space. You can stack the bins on top of each other, which will contribute to a streamlined appearance. For example, instead of a clumsy, awkwardly shaped bag of pasta, place your rigatoni or macaroni in one of these bins. The same goes for rice, beans, and other grains, too.