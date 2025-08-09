10 Must-Have IKEA Products For A Clutter-Free Kitchen
Keeping your kitchen tidy and organized, despite the everyday cooking, eating, and planning, can feel like a Sisyphean battle. There are always too many dishes, plastic containers with mismatched lids, and jars of spices you know you own but cannot find. Fortunately, IKEA — everyone's favorite Swedish home decor store — offers a host of clever and stylish solutions that make staying organized easy, without breaking the bank. Known for its minimalist Scandinavian design and surprisingly sturdy products, the chain has become a go-to for home-organization lovers everywhere.
Whether it's ergonomic colanders, multi-purpose wall storage, or perfectly stackable kitchen stools, the Swedes have everything you need. So when you plan your next trip, stop for some of those delicious IKEA Swedish meatballs (or one of its plant-based hot dogs if that suits you better), and get ready to tackle your kitchen clutter. Here are our 10 favorite essential items that will bring order and efficiency to your kitchen.
Flatware trays help organize chaotic kitchen drawers
These modular plastic STÖDJA flatware trays are a game-changer for chaotic kitchen drawers. They can be arranged in multiple configurations, allowing you to separate utensils, gadgets, or spices with ease.
This compact utility cart is easily transportable
Compact but surprisingly spacious, the RÅSKOG cart with its little rolling wheels is perfect for bonus storage of cookware, pantry items, or cleaning supplies. This cart, with its narrow design, deep tiered shelves, and lockable wheels, is perfect for kitchens that are too small for islands and require storage where every inch counts.
This dish brush can stand upright on its own
A kitchen sink staple, the RINNIG dish brush features a clever suction-cup base that lets it stand upright and dry out between uses. It's a cleaner, more hygienic alternative to the sponges languishing in your sink, and it helps reduce countertop mess while making dish duty a little more pleasant.
The lids for these food containers actually fit
PRUTA containers are a lifesaver for anyone who's ever spent too long searching for a lid that will actually fit (which is, let's be honest, everyone). They're ideal for storing leftovers, meal prepping, or organizing dry goods in the pantry. The set includes 17 containers in a range of stackable sizes for storing anything from a full meal to just a bit of pizza sauce or marinara.
These drinking glasses are stackable and sleek
Durable and dishwasher-safe, these stackable drinking glasses are as practical as they are minimalist, and they won't take up excessive space in your kitchen cabinets. The IKEA 365+ line is designed for daily use, and these simple, sleek cups transition easily from an everyday family dinner to hosting a holiday party.
This lazy Susan makes accessing ingredients easy
The VARIERA lazy Susan offers excellent storage, making it easier to access those elusive jars and bottles hiding in the back of your cabinets. Here's to an end to hunting for the cumin you know you just saw.
These stools can serve a variety of purposes
Designed for multiple functions, the wooden KYRRE stools can serve as a seat, a small table, or a step stool for reaching high cabinets. Their stackable design means they won't take up precious floor space when not in use.
Adjust this colander's handles to hang over your sink
The IDEALISK colander can be adjusted to span the width of your sink, allowing for hands-free straining and rinsing even when dishes are piling up. This stable strainer won't tip over, and is a smart space-saver for small kitchens and truly ideal(isk) for its stable, ergonomic design.
Big cutting boards can extend your work station
Similar to the IDEALISK colander, the LÄMPLIG cutting board can be positioned over the sink to extend your countertop — a lifesaver in tight kitchens. It also features a deep groove along the edge to catch juices, keeping your work station mess-free.
Customize your storage with a pegboard
This fiberboard SKÅDIS pegboard is a fully customizable storage solution that mounts to your wall, keeping all your kitchen tools and utensils within easy reach and out of your drawers. Add hooks, shelves, or even small baskets and cups to tailor it perfectly to your kitchen setup.