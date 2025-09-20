Say Goodbye To Kitchen Cabinet Clutter With This Affordable Find
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We've all been there ... you keep adding things to your kitchen cabinets, and pretty soon they're filled to the brim. With all that clutter, you can't locate specific items. And when you open those cabinet doors, you fear stuff will come tumbling out. If this describes your current situation, we have an easy, affordable fix: overstock bins.
We all have kitchen essentials we reach for daily, like olive oil, spices, and cleaning supplies. But most of us also stash away extras. Think duplicates, seasonal items, or niche kitchen tools. Maybe you scored a two-for-one deal on your favorite tea or bought holiday cookie cutters you only use once a year. Instead of letting these items crowd your cabinets, store them in overstock bins. This frees up space for the things you actually use every day, and when you're running low on oil or salt, you'll know exactly where to find a backup.
There are plenty of affordable bins. The key is choosing them based on cabinet size and personal storage needs. These containers should hold all your overstocked kitchen equipment, yet slip into the space easily. This Set of 8 Clear Plastic Storage Bins is a popular choice because it offers variety, with four large containers for bulkier items and four smaller, stackable containers. For even more organization, opt for this 4-Pack of Kitchen Organizers with removable dividers. With the addition of built-in sections, you can store similar items, like overstock spices, separating them by cuisine.
How to use overstock bins in your kitchen
If you're serious about decluttering those cabinets, go full Marie Kondo on your kitchen! Empty every cupboard and sort items into two categories: currently in use and overstocked. Overstock items are fine to keep if you actually use them before they expire. But if you know those candles will never make it to the dining table or you can't stand that snack you impulse-bought, don't let them take up precious space; donate them instead.
When it's time to organize your overstock bins, think strategically. Group similar items together: overstocked snacks in one bin, backup cleaning supplies in another, and place everything neatly rather than tossing it in. Keep things visible with labels facing forward, just like Ina Garten likes to organize her pantry. Clear overstock bins make this easy, and if bulky packaging takes up too much room, store excess bulk foods in space-saving containers.
Since you don't need to reach these bins regularly, stash them in higher cabinets or other out-of-the-way spots. Add bin labels for extra organization, especially when bins live on top shelves where it's hard to see inside. Labels make it easier for visitors to know exactly where things belong, and with these tricks combined, your entire kitchen will feel far lighter and more organized. And if you want to keep this momentum going with more budget-friendly hacks, check out these dollar store finds to declutter your kitchen.