The Fix For Deep Kitchen Cabinets

Sometimes designers don't think things through with functionality in mind. You'll know this to be true if you've ever reached into your kitchen cabinets and felt like you were diving into a black hole. Sure, they're great for storage, but things can quickly get lost and forgotten among the rows of cluttered pantry items, cleaning products, or miscellaneous kitchen gadgets that inevitably end up there. To find some easy fixes for deep kitchen cabinets, Food Republic consulted Thomas Borcherding, professional kitchen designer and owner of Homestar Design Remodel.

There are plenty of creative ways you can organize your kitchen drawers. "An affordable, easy method to make deep kitchen cabinets more accessible is through the use of pull-out organizers that don't require installation," Borcherding told us. "These organizers simply require you to place them into the cabinets." Another benefit of these organizers is that they can create layers within your cabinets. As well as being deep, some cabinets, especially those below the sink, tend to be quite tall. To make better use of that vertical space, you could try adding these under-sink organizers. These also make it easier to designate specific spots for different items, keeping your sponges separate from your kitchen sprays and dishwasher tablets.

Because things can easily get lost in the depths of deep cabinets, "you can also add LED lighting to the deep cabinet in the form of a stick-on motion sensor light or other lighting solutions," Borcherding suggested. These don't require installation and make it much easier to find those rarely used but essential items.