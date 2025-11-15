The Best Kitchen Sink Material That Can Withstand Daily Use For Years To Come

The debate around what kitchen materials are best tends to revolve around whether quartz or granite is better suited for your countertop, or which vintage-style backsplash tiles will give your kitchen a timeless edge. Yet one super important — yet criminally overlooked — design decision is carefully choosing what material your sink will be. See, the sink is put under a lot of stress, being exposed to a constant stream of water, heat, heavy-duty kitchenware like weighty pans and sharp knives, and a slew of corrosive cleaning products; so choose the wrong material and your sink will wear out quickly. To find out more about which material holds up best to heavy, everyday use without scratching or staining, Food Republic consulted Thomas Borcherding, professional kitchen designer and owner of Homestar Design Remodel.

"Stainless steel sinks take the cake when considering durability of sink materials," Borcherding told us. "A great way to think about kitchen durability is to look at commercial kitchens." Any time you've seen a kitchen portrayed on TV shows like "The Bear," or even spotted one yourself when dining out at a restaurant with an open-concept kitchen, chances are that every surface is covered with that shiny, silvery material — that's stainless steel. From knives to pans, stainless steel is a great choice due to its high chromium content. When oxidized, it forms a self-healing layer that makes it resistant to rusting or corrosion. That's why it's the crème de la crème of any working kitchen, which are "designed primarily for durability and functionality," Borcherding explained.