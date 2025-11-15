The Best Kitchen Sink Material That Can Withstand Daily Use For Years To Come
The debate around what kitchen materials are best tends to revolve around whether quartz or granite is better suited for your countertop, or which vintage-style backsplash tiles will give your kitchen a timeless edge. Yet one super important — yet criminally overlooked — design decision is carefully choosing what material your sink will be. See, the sink is put under a lot of stress, being exposed to a constant stream of water, heat, heavy-duty kitchenware like weighty pans and sharp knives, and a slew of corrosive cleaning products; so choose the wrong material and your sink will wear out quickly. To find out more about which material holds up best to heavy, everyday use without scratching or staining, Food Republic consulted Thomas Borcherding, professional kitchen designer and owner of Homestar Design Remodel.
"Stainless steel sinks take the cake when considering durability of sink materials," Borcherding told us. "A great way to think about kitchen durability is to look at commercial kitchens." Any time you've seen a kitchen portrayed on TV shows like "The Bear," or even spotted one yourself when dining out at a restaurant with an open-concept kitchen, chances are that every surface is covered with that shiny, silvery material — that's stainless steel. From knives to pans, stainless steel is a great choice due to its high chromium content. When oxidized, it forms a self-healing layer that makes it resistant to rusting or corrosion. That's why it's the crème de la crème of any working kitchen, which are "designed primarily for durability and functionality," Borcherding explained.
More durable sink materials if you don't like stainless steel
Stainless steel is undeniably durable, but it has a very defined aesthetic. It's perfect if you're going for an industrial style or want to channel a professional kitchen at home. But if you're looking for a design style blend of aesthetics and functionality, there's plenty of other materials that'll suit any taste.
"If stainless steel sink aesthetics don't do it for you, I suggest looking at granite composite sinks," Thomas Borcherding told us. "[They] are ... extremely resistant to staining and scratching." Like stainless steel, granite is also a non-porous material. This prevents bacteria from accumulating on the surface, which is super important as sinks are a hotbed of bacterial growth. This is why it's best to avoid stylish yet high-maintenance sink materials like marble, whose porous surface requires regular sealing to prevent staining, alongside being more prone to chips and scratches. Instead, for a chic, country-style kitchen design, opt for a fireclay sink, Borcherding told us. Made from clay fired at super high temperatures, they add charm to any interior whilst also being extremely scratch- and heat-resistant.
"Sink weight is the most overlooked factor when shopping for a kitchen sink," Borcherding added. Exceptionally tough materials, like fireclay or granite, are typically extremely heavy. According to Borcherding, if not installed correctly this can create a collapse risk. "Sinks are typically secured using 2x4s from below," he explained. "This is something you will want your carpenter to be aware of."