How To Prevent Homemade Crab Cakes From Falling Apart

When working with something as delicate and potentially expensive as crab, there's nothing worse than when it falls apart and quickly becomes an impromptu seafood stir fry. Luckily, Chef Barry D'Arcy, private yacht chef and founder of Ocean Earth Chefs, has an easy tip that guarantees their integrity: refrigeration.

"Chilling crab cakes before cooking gives the mixture time to firm up and bind," said D'Arcy. "The cold helps the fats solidify, which keeps the cakes from falling apart when they hit the heat." Just like when you don't want your burgers to fall apart on the grill, this gives the exterior a chance to sear and firm up before the interiors cook. By the time the inside of your crab cake starts to warm, the exterior should be well on its way to developing an even firmer, golden-brown crust that essentially cups the whole dish before you flip it.

"Chill for at least one hour, or for best results, chill overnight," D'Arcy explained. "That gives the mixture enough structure to handle flipping and shaping without cracking or breaking apart." This is especially important if you like big chunks of meat rather than shreds, as they'll maintain their shape better. However, if you like smaller pieces, feel free to shred the meat, shape your patties, then chill them instead.