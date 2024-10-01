How To Ensure Your Burgers Don't Fall Apart On The Grill
Picture this: You're outside, the sun's setting behind the trees, and the smell of juicy, all-beef burgers is floating off the grill. The table is set, your favorite grilling beer is in hand, you go to flip the patties and ... splat. One patty becomes six, and you're left with a crumbly mess. Luckily, there's a way around this.
In order to keep your burgers intact and ensure they don't fall apart on the grill, try prepping them the night before and keeping them in the fridge. A tactic used by chefs all over the world (including Gordon Ramsey), chilling the burgers keeps the meat firm and in turn, easier to flip and move around on the grill (per YouTube).
After taking them out of the fridge, let your burgers relax a bit before setting them on the grill. You want them cold enough that the interior doesn't cook through quickly and dry out the meat, but not ice-cold so you end up with a tough exterior and raw center. Once the grill is preheated and hot, gently set your burgers down, and don't move them until they are nicely seared on one side. The more you poke, prod, and move them around, the higher the chance they will fall apart.
How to avoid other common mistakes when grilling burgers
A fallen-apart burger may not be the only hiccup you encounter when making this seemingly simple dinner. If you've ever noticed your burgers are turning out tough, and you aren't sure why, the problem could lie in the way you handle the meat. Rather than kneading or working the meat excessively, try to touch it as little as possible and shape the patties gently. This allows the meat and fats to breathe while cooking, and not pack together into an unpleasant, dense bite.
Similarly, remember that as meat cooks, the steam builds up and juices expand, which could turn your beautifully shaped patties into domes. To avoid this, remember that a thumbprint easily prevents your burgers from turning into meatballs — and be sure each patty has a uniform thickness.
Lastly, the reason your burgers are dryer and crumblier than you'd like could be because of the type of meat you pick. Very lean meat (such as 90/10) won't impart the same juiciness, flavor, and texture as an 80/20 blend. The fat can also help act as a bonding agent and even prevent the patties from sticking to the grill.