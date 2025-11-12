The Aldi Canned Meal Dupe You Should Avoid Buying (Get The Name Brand Instead)

Aldi can be a novel experience for new customers, so much so that they might feel like they need a guide to shopping there for the first time. But part of your trip means knowing what to avoid, and Food Republic found that its canned spaghetti rings with meatballs is something you should absolutely keep out of your cart.

Amongst the nine canned foods you should avoid at Aldi, its SpaghettiOs dupe is, by far, one of the worst. While the sauce is about what you might expect from a canned pasta product (a bit bland and overly sweet), it is the pasta and meatballs that truly make this a bad purchase. The spaghetti rings are far too soft with a texture close to boiled bread that almost dissolves on contact with a spoon. The meat has no flavor and shows signs of a major burger mistake many people make: overworking the meat. As processed as they are, the meatballs have a snappy, rubbery, dense texture similar to what you might find in an MRE.

Selling for around a dollar a can, the Bon Italia spaghetti rings and meatballs are pretty much what you pay for. Though the can claims to have spice and spice extract in its ingredients, the whole mess really just tastes like processed starch, proteins, and sugary, watered-down ketchup. While not widely reviewed on Reddit, it does appear a few times in the r/sh*ttyfoodporn subreddit, with many users questioning why someone would even try it — to which a poster replied, "I'm actually into trying [sh*tty] can foods. I had not tried this one yet. I won't be trying it again."