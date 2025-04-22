Is It Mandatory For Food Workers To Wear Gloves?

When you go out to eat at a nice restaurant, there are some little-known etiquette rules for fine dining that you should follow (and even more unique ones in England); that's just the patron holding up their end of the dining-out bargain. But if you get a glimpse of the food workers in the kitchen and see that they're not all wearing gloves, you might feel as though they aren't holding up theirs. Isn't it mandatory for people handling food to wear gloves? Actually, there is no federal law that states food workers must wear gloves; only some states (and/or city-wide or other local municipalities) may require glove-wearing by food preparers under certain circumstances, like if they're directly handling ready-to-eat food.

However, kitchen staff will always be advised to wear gloves if they show up to work with wounds on their hands (such as cuts or burns). The same is true if they are wearing nail polish (imagine some of that polish flaking off into your food — our stomachs get queasy just thinking about it). Other than that, though, provided the food will be cooked after being prepared, no gloves are necessary — only thorough and frequent hand-washing.