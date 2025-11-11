Ree Drummond's 4-Ingredient Corn Casserole Is Simple To Make (As Long As You Avoid This Mistake)

Corn casserole should always be an easy, hearty side dish because it rarely uses more than few ingredients or requires any sort of special tools or knowledge. While Ree Drummond's recipe is no exception, she warns that the easiest way to mess up its texture is to overcook it.

What makes this dish so delightful is crunchy corn kernels suspended in a creamy, pudding-like matrix, similar to scalloped corn, another vintage side dish. Drummond suggests 45 minutes as the max cook time at 350 degrees Fahrenheit because any longer, and the kernels start to lose their texture. While absorbing some of the hot, seasoned cream gives corn good flavor, absorbing too much renders it into a soggy mush. Plus, Drummond also points out that too much heat exposure may cause the cream to evaporate, so you'll end up with less-than-ideal textures for both of your main ingredients.

When you get it just right, some of your corn's juices should leak into the cream and vice versa. This gives the whole dish a more melded flavor, with each ingredient having its own textures but similar tastes. You can expand on Drummond's recipe by roasting or grilling the corn beforehand — just keep in mind that you may need to reduce the cooking time. Regardless of what you choose, this recipe is all about little tips and tricks rather than cultivated skill, so it's easy to make yourself once you understand the principles behind it.