Want Olive Garden-Style Breadsticks? Aldi's Frozen Find Is A Close Second

While Olive Garden may not be considered traditional Italian food, there's no denying it's arguably best-known for its garlicky, buttery breadsticks that keep diners coming back for more. While heading to your local OG is an option, sometimes you want a more affordable, at-home version, which is when these Aldi Mama Cozzi's Garlic Breadsticks come in clutch. For only $2.19, you get six savory, garlicky sticks ready to take from freezer to oven whenever you're craving them most.

While "garlic" is currently the only flavor available at Aldi, consider customizing it after baking with various toppings that mimic Olive Garden's flavors even further. One trick to bring this restaurant's tasty notes to your freezer appetizers — coat them in the melted butter post-baking. Once each stick gets a generous portion of savory, rich butter, sprinkle on more seasonings like garlic powder and salt for an extra boost of decadence. To get a cheesy note, sprinkle on some grated parmesan for a nutty, sharpness, or try this store-bought breadstick upgrade for bagel lovers to incorporate a unique blend of flavors.