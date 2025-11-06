Want Olive Garden-Style Breadsticks? Aldi's Frozen Find Is A Close Second
While Olive Garden may not be considered traditional Italian food, there's no denying it's arguably best-known for its garlicky, buttery breadsticks that keep diners coming back for more. While heading to your local OG is an option, sometimes you want a more affordable, at-home version, which is when these Aldi Mama Cozzi's Garlic Breadsticks come in clutch. For only $2.19, you get six savory, garlicky sticks ready to take from freezer to oven whenever you're craving them most.
While "garlic" is currently the only flavor available at Aldi, consider customizing it after baking with various toppings that mimic Olive Garden's flavors even further. One trick to bring this restaurant's tasty notes to your freezer appetizers — coat them in the melted butter post-baking. Once each stick gets a generous portion of savory, rich butter, sprinkle on more seasonings like garlic powder and salt for an extra boost of decadence. To get a cheesy note, sprinkle on some grated parmesan for a nutty, sharpness, or try this store-bought breadstick upgrade for bagel lovers to incorporate a unique blend of flavors.
How to pair your Aldi breadsticks for the ultimate bite
While you're taking inspiration from Olive Garden's delicious breadsticks, consider finding copycat sauce options for a deliciously duped experience. Original marinara is a classic choice, so consider Aldi's Reggano Marinara as an affordable option at $1.85. The Olive Garden dipping sauce menu also features a five-cheese marinara, and Aldi makes a Priano Four Cheese sauce loaded with parmesan, Pecorino Romano, provolone, and ricotta for the ultimate complement to the garlicky breadsticks.
Take note from another offering on the Olive Garden menu and go for a lush, creamy experience by pairing the doughy appetizer with alfredo sauce. The perfect Aldi pick – Priano's Creamy Alfredo Sauce is the right choice due to its incredibly decadent texture, ideal for dunking and soaking up tons of flavor. Or, try a mushroom-loaded sauce for plenty of additional savory yet earthy depth, complemented by flecks of garlic in the fluffy sticks. For a fresh pick, dip them into a vibrant basil pesto.
When in doubt, ditch Italian-style sauces and go with something out of left field, like salsa con queso, which imparts a zesty, salty tang. Another delicious cheesy idea: make homemade beer cheese and pair the breadsticks with your favorite slow-cooker chili for the ultimate low-effort dinner, where the breadsticks soak up all the spicy, savory flavors.