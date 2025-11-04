Review: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Proves That Cocoa Doesn't Need Electrolytes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to serious hydration by way of electrolytes, Liquid I.V. has you covered. From flavored hydration drink mixes to ones infused with energy to sugar-free options, there's a product for everyone. Now, the company is adding a new limited-release product to its lineup as well: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate. Similar to Liquid I.V.'s other drink mixes, the Hot Chocolate is scientifically formulated to hydrate you better and faster than plain old water, thanks to an optimized ratio of electrolytes, vitamins, and nutrients. Cool, huh? Plus, considering the colder months of the year are almost upon us (at least up here in the Northern Hemisphere), the timing couldn't be better for the limited release of Liquid I.V.'s new Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate. Who doesn't like a toasty cup of hot chocolate in the winter (maybe even with some Nutella in it)? Yum! But is it any good?
I recently got my hands on a box of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate and put it through a thorough taste test. No spoilers, but I was kind of surprised by what I thought on a few fronts. Regardless, I have all the details you need in order to make a decision for yourself as to whether it's worth a try or if you should just let this limited-release flavor pass you by.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Price and availability
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate is available now, so if you want to get a taste of the limited-release flavor before it's gone, the time to purchase is now. I guess the verdict is still out on whether or not you might want to snag some for now, though. All in good time.
A box with six single-serving packets of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate costs $8.98 on the company website. However, you will have to spend $40 or more to unlock free shipping. If you plan on stocking up, it's not a bad choice, but if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you're in luck. You can order two boxes of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate (12 packets total) for $17.96 — if you aren't keeping track, that's the same price — and get free shipping, no questions asked. Something tells me it would probably arrive quicker, as well. You'll have to commit to two boxes, but I doubt that would be an issue for anyone who loves hot cocoa or takes electrolyte drinks seriously.
Nutritional information
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate is marketed as an electrolyte drink mix that hydrates your body faster than plain water — I mean, it says it in the name — but what does that actually mean when it comes to nutritional benefits? For starters, it is made with real cocoa, and it doesn't contain any artificial sweeteners or colors. That alone makes me feel as if it is off to a good start, but what else does it have going for it?
Liquid I.V. proudly boasts that its Hot Chocolate drink mix contains three times the electrolytes of leading sports drinks, so it certainly lives up to its name. In addition to a healthy dose of electrolytes, each serving/packet of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate provides you with eight vitamins and nutrients, including 100% of the recommended daily value of four essential B vitamins, B3, B5, B6, and B12, to be exact. All that for 30 calories, and there's no denying it comes with a nutritional punch. Nice.
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate Taste Test
Mixing up Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate couldn't have been simpler. All I had to do was combine one drink packet with 8 ounces of hot water (as the package recommends) and stir. Once the job was done, the first thing I noticed was the color. It didn't look like the richest, most opaque hot chocolate. It had a pleasing dark color, but somehow, it still looked thin, if you know what I mean. And, yes, I used the correct amount of water; I even measured to ensure the best possible results.
After the visual inspection, I gave my mug of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate a big sniff, and the aroma was not good. It smelled kind of artificial and salty. Oh, well. Finally, it was time to give it a nice taste, and I'm happy to report that it tasted richer than the appearance had me believe. It was chocolatey and smooth. Still, it wasn't the kind of chocolate flavor that made me exclaim with joy. Unfortunately, the electrolytes were pretty salty, and the presence of Stevia left a slightly artificial aftertaste, as well. A sprinkle of salt in your hot chocolate typically goes a long way in enhancing flavor, but in this case (am I the only one who thinks electrolytes taste salty?), it wasn't for me. To make matters worse, the combo of salty electrolytes and Stevia became stronger the more I drank.
Final thoughts
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate just wasn't my cup of tea, or in this case, hot cocoa. I'm sure it would be tastier with a dollop of whipped cream on top or a splash of milk, or maybe even some maple syrup; something the box recommends for a richer flavor and texture. Or maybe it would be best simply mixed with milk instead of water. It seems like that would make it less hydrating, though, right?
All that being said, Liquid I.V. Hot Chocolate wasn't all bad. In fact, it certainly tastes a whole lot better than a lot of other electrolyte drinks. It's also a hot drink, which is quite unique for an electrolyte-style beverage. Still, it's rather salty, and the Stevia left an artificial aftertaste in my mouth. I'd rather just have coconut water. Would I choke one down while hungover because I know I'm in need of hydration? Yup. I might even cut out the middle man and just spike it with whiskey or Irish cream, but, as-is, it is a bit lackluster.
Additionally, if you're simply looking for a rich cup of hot cocoa, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate isn't it. That's not the point of this drink, after all. It's designed to serve a hydration purpose, and that's cool and all, but did I actually feel more hydrated after sipping my cup? Um, I'm not sure. How do you even judge that? Long story short: I won't be going out of my way to acquire another package.