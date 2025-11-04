Review: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Proves That Cocoa Doesn't Need Electrolytes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to serious hydration by way of electrolytes, Liquid I.V. has you covered. From flavored hydration drink mixes to ones infused with energy to sugar-free options, there's a product for everyone. Now, the company is adding a new limited-release product to its lineup as well: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate. Similar to Liquid I.V.'s other drink mixes, the Hot Chocolate is scientifically formulated to hydrate you better and faster than plain old water, thanks to an optimized ratio of electrolytes, vitamins, and nutrients. Cool, huh? Plus, considering the colder months of the year are almost upon us (at least up here in the Northern Hemisphere), the timing couldn't be better for the limited release of Liquid I.V.'s new Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate. Who doesn't like a toasty cup of hot chocolate in the winter (maybe even with some Nutella in it)? Yum! But is it any good?

I recently got my hands on a box of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Hot Chocolate and put it through a thorough taste test. No spoilers, but I was kind of surprised by what I thought on a few fronts. Regardless, I have all the details you need in order to make a decision for yourself as to whether it's worth a try or if you should just let this limited-release flavor pass you by.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.