Elevate Your Next Mug Of Hot Chocolate With One Extra Sweet Addition

There's nothing like a steaming mug of hot chocolate to warm you up on those cold and cozy nights. And while your classic cup will always hit the spot, there is also plenty you can do to upgrade it even further. For example, there's one flavor that we've been absolutely loving lately for our hot chocolate: maple.

If you didn't already know, maple and chocolate are a classic pairing thanks to maple's deep richness and natural sweetness that works beautifully to make chocolate shine. While all chocolate varieties will work with maple, dark chocolate pairs particularly well thanks to its innate bitterness that can help balance out the sweetness of maple. When using maple for your hot chocolate, you can choose one of two routes: maple extract or maple syrup.

When using extract, about 1 teaspoon for approximately 4 cups of milk should do the trick, but feel free to add more or less depending on your personal preferences. If you're making hot chocolate from scratch, just add the extract right into your saucepan as everything is heating up. On the flip side, if using a hot chocolate mix, just add a splash of maple extract into the cup, taste, and add more as necessary. If you're using maple syrup, keep in mind that it's not as concentrated of a flavor as extract. Because of this, you should aim to use about twice as much syrup as you would use extract.