The Rich Ingredient That Adds A Spin To Traditional Hot Chocolate

A basic cup of hot chocolate really doesn't require much. A few scoops of cocoa powder or some melted chocolate, a spoon or two of sugar, a cup of milk or cream, and voilà! You have a steamy drink to cozy up to on chilly evenings. Granted, it is pretty darn delicious as-is, but what if you were itching for something more — something to jazz things up and take the usual hot chocolate to rich and delicious new heights?

Well, what you're looking for is most likely already in your pantry: a generous dollop of Nutella! The combination of Nutella and cocoa powder not only intensifies the chocolate flavor of the drink, but the hazelnut spread also brings a nutty richness to the table. Simply swirl in a spoon or two into milk or cream alongside your cocoa powder and sugar, and whisk everything until the spread dissolves entirely. Strain the liquid once it has warmed through, and you'll have a rich and creamy hot chocolate that is laced with a toasted nuttiness. You can even top the drink with more Nutella if your heart so desires.

One thing you should factor in is that Nutella is quite sweet on its own. So, consider reducing the amount of added sugar on top, opt for unsweetened cocoa powder, and finish things off with a pinch of salt to balance the hot chocolate's flavor so that it isn't overly saccharine.