Is It Better To Use Milk Or Water When Making Hot Chocolate?

Once the lightest chill is in the air, many of us instantly yearn for a warm beverage — and hot chocolate is a go-to for many of us as we curl up under quilts at night or as a luxurious treat to start our days. As a self-titled hot chocolate aficionado who grew up being welcomed home after a snow day with a mug of thick and creamy cocoa, I am staunchly in favor of using milk in hot chocolate. While using hot water is great in a pinch and may be the affordable option for large batches, milk takes this cold weather staple the extra mile.

So why is it better to use milk when making hot chocolate? The rich consistency of milk makes the drink silkier overall and mixes more seamlessly with cocoa powder. Using water makes the drink, well, too watery — the texture feels more flat, and I've found that the powder tends to clump up and stick to your mug more in water, even if mixed well. Not to mention there are so many diet-inclusive non-dairy milk options that give that same creamy feel — meaning everyone can enjoy a less watery cup of hot cocoa.