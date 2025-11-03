How This Patterned Floor Is Kicking Basic Hardwood Out Of Kitchens

When designing a dream kitchen, flooring often gets overlooked. It's easy for it to be overshadowed by debates over whether quartz or granite makes the better countertop, or by discussions about which backsplash styles are already outdated. But choosing the right kitchen floor involves just as many considerations, and making sure you use the correct material and decide on a stylish, well-integrated pattern is just as essential when it comes to curating a cohesive kitchen aesthetic. One particularly fashionable flooring pattern is herringbone. To learn more about what this charming pattern can add to your kitchen, Food Republic spoke with Andress Eichstadt, CEO of Staging Studio.

Made from the same material as straight-laid hardwood floors, herringbone's unique pattern sets it apart and makes it a perfect pattern choice for your kitchen. "Traditional straight-laid planks run parallel to walls, creating a simple, linear flow," Eichstadt told us. "In contrast, herringbone arranges planks in a zigzag pattern, where each piece meets at a 90-degree angle."

Unlike straight-laid flooring, which tends to blend rather than add visual charm, the intricate patterns make herringbone a focal feature of the kitchen without being flashy. "The V-shaped layout draws the eye across the room, adding energy and visual interest," Eichstadt explained. Also, it's the perfect middle point of blending visual appeal with functional practicality. For example, "Where cabinetry, appliances, and countertops create many right angles — herringbone softens the geometry, adding motion and warmth," Eichstadt said.