The Best Cozy Kitchen Colors And Why They Work

There are countless kitchen aesthetics to choose from, whether it's a retro kitchen design with trendy vintage appliances and checkered floors or a futuristic kitchen featuring sleek, hidden appliances and AI-powered ovens. One of the most defining elements of any kitchen's character is its color scheme. To learn how to create a cozy, inviting kitchen, Food Republic spoke with Alykhan Velji, creative director at Alykhan Velji Designs. He notes that "darker and moodier palettes are becoming on trend in kitchens as of late. These colors really provide a sense of coziness and warmth in a kitchen."

Color isn't just limited to the walls; it can be carried through to the hardware and finishes, too. Velji suggests using "darker stains for wood cabinets and then colors like burnt orange, oxblood, or deep shades of green." Other shades that capture the same warmth include terracotta, plum, or even charcoal for those who want something bolder. Velji adds that natural stones like marble or granite "enhance that cozy feeling."

The best part is that you don't need a full renovation to achieve this effect. Small, intentional upgrades, like changing the color or finish of your cupboard handles, can completely transform the look of your kitchen without breaking the bank.