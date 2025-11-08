Give Your Cranberry Sauce A Boozy Kick With This Liquor

Cranberry sauce is the pièce de résistance of any Thanksgiving spread. Sweet and tart, it deepens the flavor profile of Thanksgiving meats (and sides) and also doubles as the perfect spread for a turkey leftover sandwich — provided you store and reheat the turkey without drying it out, or as a dipping sauce for Giada De Laurentiis' turkey bites. It's also wonderfully simple to make: Just boil sugar and water, add cranberries, and voila — you've got yourself the perfect Thanksgiving side.

For those of you looking to add a twist or experiment with new flavor combinations, you could make a basil cranberry sauce, or (for the grown-ups) add a splash of liquor to elevate this dish to new heights. One spirit in particular is sure to get you feeling the autumnal spirit of this holiday: bourbon. To find out more, Food Republic spoke with Michele Di Pietro, chef, cookbook author, and culinary consultant.

"Bourbon is a great option since it's characteristically American, as is the Thanksgiving holiday," Di Pietro told us. That sentiment rings true — bourbon was officially declared a distinctive product of the United States in 1964. Its production process, which involves aging it for two years in charred oak barrels and being made up of a minimum of 51% corn (a crop native to the Americas), makes it a truly homegrown spirit. As Di Pietro explained, "Its rich, subtle flavor and sweet, spicy and caramel notes complement tart cranberries and help to cut through their bitterness a bit."